Global Nanocellulose Market Production And Pricing Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Nanocellulose Market, Production and Pricing Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanocellulose (NC) is a novel biomaterial with multiple industrial uses for replacing fossil derived raw materials. It is renewable, eco-friendly, has excellent mechanical properties, good biocompatibility, and tailorable surface chemistry. The addition of NC into polymers can enhance mechanical strength and reduce weight compared to fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP).

The market mainly consists of cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) production at present as alternatives to resins, synthetic thickeners, strengtheners, and plastics. Cellulose nanofiber products have already hit the market, mainly in Japan, and are viewed as important advanced biomaterials solutions in the packaging and composites markets.

Cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) possess many desirable properties such as high surface area, hydroxyl groups for functionalization, colloidal stability, low toxicity, chirality and mechanical strength. Recent increases in production capacities are bringing CNCs to market in oil and gas fluids, adhesives, paper products, textiles, cement, plastics and composites, paints and coatings, personal care, healthcare, food and beverages and electronics.

Current production capacity for nanocellulose exceeds the market demand at present, but this is likely to change as prices drop in the next few years, and there is less distance to fall than with other nanomaterials as cellulose nanofibers are broadly cost competitive. Producers have already begun to produce additives that are competitive with conventional polymer composites (e.g. carbon fibers). The growth in interest in sustainable products will also greatly drive demand.

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1.1 Why nanocellulose? 1.2 The market in 2019 1.3 Future global market outlook 1.4 Global nanocellulose production 1.4.1 Total global production capacity 2019, by type 1.4.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2019, by producer 1.4.3 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 2019 1.4.4 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2019 1.5 Global nanocellulose market demand, 2018-2030, tons 1.6 Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic 2 OVERVIEW OF NANOCELLULOSE2.1 Cellulose 2.2 Nanocellulose 2.3 Properties of nanocellulose 2.4 Advantages of nanocellulose 2.5 Manufacture of nanocellulose 2.6 Production methods 2.7 Types of nanocellulose 2.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) 2.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) 2.7.2.1 Applications 2.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) 2.7.3.1 Synthesis 2.7.3.2 Properties 2.7.3.3 Applications 2.7.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC) 2.7.4.1 Applications 2.8 Synthesis 3 NANOCELLULOSE PRICING3.1 Cellulose nanofiber (CNF) 3.2 Cellulose nanocrystal (CNC) 3.3 Bacterial nanocellulose (BNC) 4 NANOCELLULOSE IN COMPOSITES4.1 Market overview 4.2 Market assessment 4.3 Applications map 4.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030 5 NANOCELLULOSE IN AUTOMOTIVE5.1 Market overview 5.2 Market assessment 5.3 Applications map 5.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030 6 NANOCELLULOSE IN CONSTRUCTION6.1 Market overview 6.2 Market assessment 6.3 Applications map 6.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030 7 NANOCELLULOSE IN PAPER AND BOARD PACKAGING7.1 Market prospects 7.2 Market assessment 7.3 Applications map 7.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030 8 NANOCELLULOSE TEXTILES AND APPAREL8.1 Market overview 8.2 Market assessment 8.3 Applications map 8.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030 9 NANOCELLULOSE IN MEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE9.1 Market overview 9.2 Market assessment 9.3 Applications map 9.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030 10 NANOCELLULOSE IN PAINTS AND COATINGS10.1 Market overview 10.2 Market assessment 10.3 Applications map 10.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030 11 NANOCELLULOSE IN AEROGELS11.1 Market overview 11.2 Market assessment 11.3 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030 12 NANOCELLULOSE IN OIL AND GAS12.1 Market overview 12.2 Market assessment 12.3 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030 12.4 Product developer profiles 13 NANOCELLULOSE IN FILTRATION13.1 Market overview 13.2 Market assessment 13.3 Applications map 13.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030 14 NANOCELLULOSE IN RHEOLOGY MODIFIERS FOR COSMETICS, PHARMA AND FOOD ADDITIVES14.1 Market overview 14.2 Market assessment 14.3 Applications map 14.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030 15 OTHER MARKETS FOR NANOCELLULOSE15.1 PRINTED, STRETCHABLE AND FLEXIBLE ELECTRONICS 15.2 3D PRINTING 15.3 AEROSPACE 16 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES 17 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTAL (CNC) COMPANY PROFILES 18 BACTERIAL CELLULOSE (BC) COMPANY PROFILES 19 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY19.1 Report scope 19.2 Research methodology 20 REFERENCES

