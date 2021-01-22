Global Nanobubbles (Ultrafine Bubbles) Market To 2030 With Focus On The Japanese Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market for Nanobubbles (Ultrafine Bubbles): Applications, Markets and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market for Nanobubbles (Ultrafine Bubbles): Applications, Markets and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanobubbles, a potential multi-billion dollar market, with important implications for aquaculture, water treatment and agriculture sectors.

Nanobubbles or ultrafine bubbles are sub-micron (~50nm to ~700nm) gas-containing cavities in aqueous solution with unique physical characteristics that differ from other types of bubbles, and have the ability to change the normal characteristics of water. Nanobubbles can exist on surfaces (surface or interfacial NBs) and as dispersed in a liquid phase (bulk NBs). Their use can contribute greatly to sustainability challenges as environmentally friendly alternative and solutions.

Properties include:

Sterilization capability through bactericidal action.

Removal of contamination without the need for cleaning agents.

Bio-activation in cells.

Growth promotion for fish, crustacea and plants.

Cell protection.

Heat transfer capabilities to raise or lower the temperature of a liquid rapidly and effectively.

Vaporization promotion capability for water-cooled cooling towers and evaporation based desalination systems.

Halt concrete and metal decay.

Environmental purification and remediation.

There are numerous commercial NB generators on the market for both laboratory and pilot-scales. Their use is transformative for environmental, food and wastewater treatment industries and they find application in:

Water purification/sterilization (various industries).

Cooling tower de-scaling.

Medical cleaning applications (sanitization and bacteria control).

Drug delivery.

Animal farming-drinking water enrichment (reduces bacterial growth).

Agriculture and food production (reduction in use of chemicals).

Surface cleaning treatments.

Aquaculture-oxygenation of fish and aquaculture dams.

Mining-acid water treatment.

Oil and gas Industry - oil spill clean-up and storage tanks.

Report contents include:

Introduction to nanobubbles (ultrafine bubbles).

Applications of nanobubbles (ultrafine bubbles).

Market analysis of nanobubbles in Agriculture, Aquaculture, Biomedical, Coolants, Food and beverage production, Mining, Oil and gas, Remediation , Surface cleaning, and Wastewater purification.

Market revenues estimates 2019-2030.

Asssessment of the market in Japan .

. 30 company profiles. Companies profiled include Anzai Kantetsu Co. Ltd., AquaB Nanobubble Innovations Ltd., BioNano International Ltd., En Solucion, EnH Co., Ltd., HACK UFB Co., Ltd., Fawoo Nanotech Co., Ltd., Moleaer, Inc. and more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION 2.1 Definition 2.2 Surface nanobubbles 2.3 Bulk nanobubbles 2.4 Properties 2.5 Nanobubble preparation and generation 2.6 Technology limitations 2.7 Applications

3 MARKETS FOR NANOBUBBLES3.1 Agriculture 3.1.1 Market assessment 3.2 Aquaculture 3.3 Biomedical 3.4 Coolants and cooling towers 3.5 Food and beverage production 3.6 Oil and gas 3.7 Remediation 3.8 Surface cleaning 3.9 Water and wastewater purification

4 NANOBUBBLE/ULTRAFINE BUBBLE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS

5 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Anzai Kantetsu Co. Ltd.

AquaB Nanobubble Innovations Ltd.

BioNano International Ltd.

En Solucion

EnH Co. Ltd.

Fawoo Nanotech Co. Ltd.

HACK UFB Co. Ltd.

Moleaer Inc.

