Global Nano-enabled Batteries Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nano-enabled Batteries estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027. Large Format Modules, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.2% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Customized Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR The Nano-enabled Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.4% and 17.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 87-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Company A123 Systems LLC

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Front Edge Technology

mPhase Technologies, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Batteries - A Key Source of 'Portable' Energy Recent Market Activity Battery Industry Embraces Nanotechnology Nanotechnology Achieves Commercial Grade Implementation in Li- ion Batteries Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Augurs Well for the Market Electric Vehicles - The Major End-Use Application Area for Nano-Enabled Batteries Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Nano- Enabled Batteries Market Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools Global Competitor Market Shares Nano-enabled Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3M Company ( USA) A123 Systems LLC ( USA) Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. ( USA) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany) Front Edge Technology ( USA) mPhase Technologies, Inc. ( USA) 3. ( USA) 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Laptops and Netbooks - The Li-ion Drivers Technology Innovations/Advancements Spearhead Market Growth Carbon Nanotubes Find Increased Applications in Batteries Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and Robust Crust Batteries Made of Gold Nanowires Nano-Wire Battery with Lengthened Lifespan Super Nanowire Batteries Longer Lasting Nanowire-based Lithium-ion Batteries Sound Powered Batteries MIT Develops Nano Yolk Batteries Nanopore Battery Technology Nanobatteries with Tiny Nanopores Development of Aluminum Anodes for Improved Rechargeable Batteries CLS Aims to Develop Better Performing and Cheaper Battery Materials for Electric Vehicles Amprius Develops Nanosolutions for Addressing Problems with Cathode and Anode Materials in Batteries for Electric Vehicles Batteries for Desalinating Water Vulcan Develops VoltaNano for Enhancing Performance of Lead- Acid Batteries Startups and Universities at the Forefront of Nano-enabled Battery Research Nanotube-based Lithium-ion Batteries Capable of Ultra-fast Charging Novel Nanomaterials for Cathode and Anode in Li-ion Batteries Nanotubes for Flexible Batteries for use in Flexible Devices Innovative Nanotechnology-enabled Batteries Challenges in the Development of Nano-Enabled Batteries 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Nano-enabled Batteries Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Large Format Modules (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Large Format Modules (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Customized Batteries (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Customized Batteries (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 7: United States Nano-enabled Batteries Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: United States Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 9: Canadian Nano-enabled Batteries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 10: Nano-enabled Batteries Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2020 and 2027 JAPAN Table 11: Japanese Market for Nano-enabled Batteries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 12: Japanese Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 13: Chinese Nano-enabled Batteries Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 14: Chinese Nano-enabled Batteries Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Nano-enabled Batteries Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 15: European Nano-enabled Batteries Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 16: European Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 17: European Nano-enabled Batteries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 18: European Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 19: Nano-enabled Batteries Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: French Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 21: Nano-enabled Batteries Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: German Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 23: Italian Nano-enabled Batteries Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 24: Italian Nano-enabled Batteries Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Nano-enabled Batteries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: United Kingdom Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Nano-enabled Batteries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 28: Rest of Europe Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Nano-enabled Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 30: Asia-Pacific Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 31: Rest of World Nano-enabled Batteries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Nano-enabled Batteries Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2020 and 2027 IV. 