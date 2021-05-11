Global Multi-functional Printer Market- Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi-functional printer market is poised to grow by USD 4.

The multi-functional printer market is poised to grow by USD 4.92 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the multi-functional printer market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for MFPs from the healthcare sector and MFPs gaining popularity among price-sensitive end-users.

The multi-functional printer market analysis includes Technology and Geography. This study identifies the evolving documentation needs of businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the multi-functional printer market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The multi-functional printer market covers the following areas:

