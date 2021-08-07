Global Multi-Functional Devices Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | SpendEdge

The "Multi-Functional Devices Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multi-Functional Devices market is poised to grow by USD 6 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3.13% during the forecast period.

Konica Minolta Inc.

KYOCERA Corp.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Xerox Corp.

Ceramic - Forecast and Analysis : The ceramic will grow at a CAGR of 6.96% during 2020-2024. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Low bargaining power in this market.

The ceramic will grow at a CAGR of 6.96% during 2020-2024. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Low bargaining power in this market. Flat Glass Sourcing and Procurement Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on proximity of the operational facility of suppliers, assess logistics and distribution capabilities of suppliers, production capacities and plant utilization rate of supplier manufacturing facility, and assess research and development capabilities of suppliers.

This report evaluates suppliers based on proximity of the operational facility of suppliers, assess logistics and distribution capabilities of suppliers, production capacities and plant utilization rate of supplier manufacturing facility, and assess research and development capabilities of suppliers. Kitchen Equipment - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global kitchen equipment spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

