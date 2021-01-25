Global MS Polymer Adhesives Market (2020 To 2025) - Growing Demand For Hybrid Resins In Manufacturing Adhesives & Sealants

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MS Polymer Adhesives Market by Type (Adhesives, Sealants), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Assembly), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MS polymer adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2020 and 2025. The global MS polymer adhesives market is driven by the growing demand for hybrid resins in manufacturing adhesives & sealants and the unavailability of new polymeric materials.

The Building & Construction segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the MS polymer adhesives market.

The developments of multi-storied buildings and skyscrapers have increased the demand for adhesives in the building & construction end-use industry. The panels of these new high-rise buildings are bonded with adhesives instead of attaching with screws. The use of adhesive in these buildings is advantageous, as it reduces the time consumed in panel assembly work, provides excellent finish quality, and eliminates the need for cold-conducting metal frames in panes and panels. It helps distribute the load evenly and reduces the stress on the joints, which leads to improved strength. Many companies are shifting from conventional adhesives & sealants to MS polymer adhesives owing to their environmentally friendly properties.

APAC is forecasted to be the fastest-growing MS polymer adhesives market during the forecast period.

APAC is forecasted to be the fastest-growing MS polymer adhesives market during the forecast period. The region encompasses countries with different levels of economic development. The market growth in the region is mainly attributed to the use of MS polymer adhesives in various industries, such as automotive and construction. The rising trade war tension between the US and China and low labor costs in APAC have forced various end-users of adhesives to relocate and establish their manufacturing base in the region. This relocation is expected to increase the demand for adhesives in APAC. India offers low-cost labor, which can provide significant investment opportunities for companies. Government initiatives, such as Make in India and the proposed scheme on entrepreneurship development, may open up additional opportunities in the industrial and infrastructure segments. All these factors are expected to drive the MS polymer adhesives market in APAC.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the MS Polymer Adhesives Market4.2 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry4.3 APAC: MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 20194.4 MS Polymer Adhesives Market: Developed Vs. Developing Countries4.5 MS Polymer Adhesives Market: Growing Demand from APAC4.6 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by Major Countries 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Hybrid Resins in Manufacturing Adhesives & Sealants5.2.1.2 Unavailability of New Polymeric Materials5.2.1.3 Environmental Regulations in North America and Europe5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Lack of Acceptance from End-users5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives & Sealants5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Limited Market Opportunities in Developed Countries5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends5.4.1 Introduction5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP5.5 Average Selling Price Trend5.6 Export-Import Trade Statistics5.6.1 Trade Scenario 2017-20195.7 Patent Analysis5.7.1 Methodology5.7.2 Publication Trends5.7.3 Top Applicants5.7.4 Jurisdiction5.8 Case Study Analysis5.9 Regulations5.9.1 Leed Standards5.10 COVID-19 Impact5.10.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.10.2 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment5.11 Value Chain Analysis5.12 Technology Analysis5.13 Adhesive & Sealants Ecosystem 6 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Adhesive6.3 Sealant 7 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry7.1 Introduction7.2 Building & Construction7.2.1 Use in Bonding, Renovation, and Maintenance & Repair of Buildings to Boost the Demand7.3 Automotive & Transportation7.3.1 Use in Automobiles as Well as Aerospace Applications to Drive the Market7.4 Industrial Assembly7.4.1 Increasing Need in Marine and Wind Energy Applications to Drive the Market7.5 Others 8 MS Polymer Adhesives, by Region8.1 Introduction8.2 APAC8.3 North America8.4 Europe8.5 South America8.6 Middle East & Africa 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping9.2.1 Stars9.2.2 Emerging Leaders9.2.3 Pervasive9.2.4 Emerging Companies9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio9.4 Business Strategy Excellence9.4.1 Market Evaluation Framework9.5 Competitive Scenario9.5.1 New Product Development/Launch9.5.2 Merger & Acquisition9.5.3 Investment & Expansion9.6 Market Share Analysis9.7 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players 10 Company Profiles10.1 Henkel Ag10.2 Sika Ag10.3 Arkema (Bostik)10.4 3M Company10.5 Wacker Chemie Ag10.6 H.B. Fuller10.7 Tremco Illbruck GmbH & Co. Kg.10.8 Hermann Otto GmbH10.9 Soudal Group10.10 Mapei S.P.A.10.11 Other Key Companies10.11.1 Novachem Corporation Ltd.10.11.1.1 Products Offered10.11.2 Permabond LLC.10.11.2.1 Products Offered10.11.3 Kisling Ag10.11.3.1 Products Offered10.11.4 Weicon GmbH & Co.Kg10.11.4.1 Products Offered10.11.5 Merz+Benteli Ag10.11.5.1 Products Offered10.11.6 American Sealants, Inc.10.11.6.1 Products Offered10.11.7 Forgeway Limited10.11.7.1 Products Offered10.11.8 Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & Co. Kg10.11.8.1 Products Offered10.11.9 Dl Chemicals10.11.9.1 Products Offered 10.11.10 Tech-Masters10.11.10.1 Products Offered 11 Appendix11.1 Insights of Industry Experts11.2 Discussion Guide11.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal11.4 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxe1dh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ms-polymer-adhesives-market-2020-to-2025---growing-demand-for-hybrid-resins-in-manufacturing-adhesives--sealants-301213999.html

SOURCE Research and Markets