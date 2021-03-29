Global MRNA Therapeutics And Vaccines Market, 2020-2030: 2021 Report Featuring Moderna, Translate Bio, Pfizer, CureVac, BioNTech, AstraZeneca

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the players engaged in the development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of a variety of disease conditions. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the mRNA therapeutics and vaccines market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030.

Amongst other elements, the report features:A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, along with information on type of product candidate, phase of development, type of development program, type of delivery vehicle, target disease indication, target therapeutic area and route of administration. It also includes details related to year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees) and location of headquarters of the drug developers.

A competitiveness analysis of key players engaged in this domain. The analysis is presented in the form of spider web representations, which take into consideration several important parameters, such as number of early stage candidates, number of late stage candidates, number of deals signed, amount raised through funding, company size (in terms of number of employees) and years of experience in the industry.

Detailed profiles of drug candidates that are in advanced stages of development. Each profile features an overview of the drug and respective developer, details related to type of candidate, route of administration, phase of development, target disease indication and therapeutic area, mechanism of action, technology used, and recent developments (including information of partnerships, clinical trials and results and special review designations awarded).

An analysis of the completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies for mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. The trials considered in the analysis were analyzed on the basis of various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial recruitment status, number of patients enrolled, study design, target patient segment, trial focus area, target therapeutic area, geographical location of trials and leading organizations.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to mRNA delivery technologies / methods, since 2017. The analysis also highlights the key parameters associated with the patents, including information on patent application year, patent publication year, geographical location / patent jurisdiction, IPCR symbols, emerging focus areas and leading players. In addition, it includes detailed patent benchmarking analysis based on leading players. Further, it features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in the development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines, during the period 2013-2020, including research agreements, research and development agreements, contract manufacturing agreements, licensing agreements, and other relevant types of deals.

An analysis of the investments made, including award / grant, seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing and others, in companies that are engaged in the development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines

A discussion on the affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, under an elaborate SWOT framework. It also includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines?

Which key clinical conditions can be treated by mRNA drugs?

What are the investment trends in this industry?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Which regions have emerged as the key hubs for conducting clinical studies focused on mRNA drugs?

How has the intellectual property landscape in this market evolved over the years?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered: 1. PREFACE1.1. Scope of the Report1.2. Research Methodology1.3. Key Questions Answered1.4. Chapter Outlines2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY3. INTRODUCTION3.1. Chapter Overview3.2. mRNA Therapeutics3.2.1. Advantages of mRNA Therapeutics3.2.2. Applications of mRNA Therapeutics3.3. mRNA Vaccines3.3.1. Advantages of mRNA Vaccines3.3.2. Applications of mRNA Vaccines3.4. Delivery Routes for mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines3.5. mRNA Delivery Strategies3.6. Challenges Associated with mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines4. MARKET OVERVIEW4.1. Chapter Overview4.2. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Development Pipeline4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Product Candidate4.2.2. Analysis by Phase of Development4.3.3. Analysis by Type of Development Program4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Delivery Vehicle4.2.5. Analysis by Disease Indication4.2.6. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area4.2.7. Analysis by Route of Administration4.2.8. Key mRNA-based Technology Platforms4.2.9 Key Players 4.2.10 Clinical Stage Candidates: Sales Rights4.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Developer Landscape4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters4.4 Logo Landscape: Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters4.5 Grid Analysis by Disease Indication, Type of Program and Type of Candidate5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS5.1. Chapter Overview5.2. Key Parameters and Methodology5.3. Spider Web Analysis6. DRUG PROFILES6.1. Chapter Overview6.2. mRNA-1273 (Moderna Therapeutics)6.3. BNT162 (BioNTech)6.4. AZD8601 (Moderna Therapeutics / AstraZeneca)6.5. BNT122 (BioNTech)6.6. COVID-19 (CureVac)6.7. mRNA-1647 (Moderna Therapeutics)6.8. mRNA-4157 (Moderna Therapeutics)6.9. mRNA-2416 (Moderna Therapeutics)6.10. mRNA-3927 (Moderna Therapeutics)6.11. MRT5005 (Translate Bio)7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS7.1. Chapter Overview7.2. Scope and Methodology7.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Clinical Trial Analysis7.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year7.3.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Recruitment Status7.3.3. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Number of Patients Enrolled7.3.4. Analysis by Study Design7.3.5. Analysis by Patient Segment7.3.6. Analysis by Trial Focus Area7.3.7. Analysis by Therapeutic Area7.3.8. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials7.3.9. Geographical Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population 7.3.10. Leading Organizations: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials8. PATENT ANALYSIS8.1. Chapter Overview8.2. Scope and Methodology8.3. mRNA Technologies / Methods: Patent Analysis8.3.1. Analysis by Application Year8.3.2. Analysis by Publication Year8.3.3. Analysis by Geographical Location8.3.4. Analysis by IPCR Symbols8.3.5. Analysis by Emerging Focus Areas8.3.6. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents8.3.7. mRNA Technologies / Methods: Patent Benchmarking Analysis8.3.7.1 Analysis by Key Patent Characteristics8.3.8 mRNA Technologies / Methods: Patent Valuation Analysis9. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS9.1. Chapter Overview9.2. Partnership Models9.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Recent Partnerships9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership9.3.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area9.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships9.3.5. Regional Analysis10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS10.1. Chapter Overview10.2. Types of Funding10.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Funding and Investment Analysis10.3.1. Analysis by Cumulative Funding Instances, 2010-202010.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested10.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding10.3.4. Analysis by Year and Type of Funding10.3.5. Regional Analysis by Amount Invested10.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances and Amount Raised10.3.7. Key Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS11.1. Chapter Overview11.2. Scope and Limitations11.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology11.4. Overall mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market, 2020-203011.4.1. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Analysis by Key Therapeutic Areas11.4.2. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Analysis by Route of Administration11.4.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Analysis by Geography11.5. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Product-wise Sales Forecasts11.5.1. mRNA-127311.5.1.1. Target Patient Population11.5.1.2. Sales Forecast11.5.2. BNT-16211.5.3. AZD860111.5.4. COVID-1911.5.5. mRNA-164711.5.6. mRNA-415711.5.7. ARCT-02112. SWOT ANALYSIS12.1. Chapter Overview12.2 Comparison of SWOT Factors12.2.1 Concluding Remarks13. CONCLUSION13.1. Chapter Overview13.2. Key Takeaways14. mRNA THERAPEUTICS AND VACCINES: EXPERT INSIGHTS14.1. Chapter Overview14.2. Industry Experts14.2.1. Stephane Bancel, President / Founding Chief Executive Officer (Moderna)14.2.2. Ugur Sahin, Chief Executive Officer / Co-Founder (BioNTech)14.2.3. Patrick Baumhof, Vice President Formulation and Delivery CureVac14.2.4. Anna Collen, Project Leader (AstraZeneca)15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/am3ymx

