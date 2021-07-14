Global Motorcycles, Scooters And Mopeds Market To Reach 61.6 Million Units By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 1344 Companies: 127 - Players covered include Bajaj Auto Limited; BMW Group; Ducati Motor Holding SpA; Harley-Davidson, Inc.; Hero MotoCorp Ltd.; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Honda Italia Industriale S.p.A.; Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (Private) Ltd.; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; KTM AG ( Austria); Lifan Industry (Group) Company; Piaggio & C. SpA; Polaris Industries Inc.; Suzuki Motor Corporation; Triumph Motorcycles Limited; Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.; India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd.; Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; Indonesia; Thailand; Vietnam; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market to Reach 61.6 Million Units by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds estimated at 47.4 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 61.6 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Small-displacement, full-sized motorcycle models have been witnessing increasing consumer acceptance in the US and other countries since the pre-pandemic phase. The trend has gained considerable traction among both experienced and new riders. Motorcycles within the 200-400cc range that struggled to find space in the US market are now enjoying increasing consumer attention. Powered by innovations and quality components, these affordable, single-/twin-cylinder machines are witnessing higher uptake globally. New rides, including women riders, are spending on emerging models that also cover retro-styled approachable 125cc models. With 125cc engine along with decent features like better gas mileage, ABS brakes and fuel injection systems, these motorcycles are shifting consumer attention away from large, outdated machines. Modern 125cc models such as the retro-cool Honda Monkey and Kawasaki Z125 are capable of attaining 50mph that is adequate for people to navigate through city streets. In addition, new sub-400cc bike models are offering a perfect component to add the fun element. The trend has prompted companies such as Honda to come up with new models to tap the opportunity.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 421.8 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 9.7 Million UnitsThe Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market in the U.S. is estimated at 421.8 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 0.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 9.7 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 10.3 Million Units by the close of the analysis period.

Several governments are offering incentives to promote electric models, supporting associated programs such as ride sharing, and improving the transportation infrastructure. The introduction of latest high-performance medium to heavy models of internal combustion engine models intended to push replacement and new demand is expected to drive revenue growth. In addition, increasing uptake of electric scooters, e-bikes and motorcycles in Asian countries, excluding China, North America and Europe due to environmental concerns and rising air pollution is poised to further bolster the motorcycle market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to continue maintaining its strong position in the motorcycle market, despite weak performance of China. The region is estimated to account for around two-third of the global demand through 2024, which can be attributed to strong contribution from emerging economies. The motorcycle market in developing countries across Asia-Pacific is slated to gain from sizeable population base, decent economic performance, limited public transit options and moderate level of motorcycle stocks. More

MarketGlass™ PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com ) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-motorcycles-scooters-and-mopeds-market-to-reach-61-6-million-units-by-2026--301333546.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.