Global Motion Positioning Stages Market Forecast To 2027 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motion Positioning Stages Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Movement Type, Drive Type, Axis, Bearing Type, Load Capacity, and Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US $644.16 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US $1,035.50 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The increasing competition across industries drives the adoption of automation technologies such as industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data to increase productivity and reduce operational costs of companies. The trend of digitalization and process automation across industries is referred to Industry 4.0, and it is pushing businesses to adapt the changing technology landscape to sustain in today's competitive industrial sector. Automation infrastructure has become a necessity in various business processes ranging from safety, process to motion control. Multi-axis controllers play crucial role in enabling the adoption of Industry 4.0 across several industries, including electronics, semiconductor, manufacturing, and food & beverages. As per the market experts, the IIoT market in developing countries has the potential to grow multifold during the forecast period. China is the largest contributor to overall IIoT spending in the region. Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and India are also anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for Industry 4.0. Factors such as increasing investments in the IT & telecom infrastructure and rising demand for high efficiency and less operational costs lead to the adoption of advanced motion positioning stages. The rising trend of automation and adoption of advanced technologies across various industries are anticipated to boost the demand for motion positioning stages globally.The motion positioning stages market is segmented into movement type, drive type, axis, bearing type, load capacity, application, and geography. Based on movement type, the linear segment held the largest share of the global motion positioning stages market throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Based on drive type, the direct drive segment dominated the market in 2019. Based on axis, the single-axis segment held the substantial share in the motion positioning stages market. In terms of bearing type, the mechanical bearing segment is anticipated to dominate the market growth during the forecast period. By load capacity, the 0-20 kg segment will continue to dominate the motion positioning stages market during the forecast period. Based on application, the motion positioning stages market is dominated by automation application. Geographically, APAC held the largest share of the motion positioning stages market in 2019. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Motion Positioning Stages MarketAccording to the report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Columbia, South Africa, and Mexico are among the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On September 8, 2020, there were ~27,486,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases with ~894,980 total deaths globally, and the number of COVID-19 patients is growing at varying rates in different countries. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries across the world and the global economy has witnessed worst hit in 2020 and is likely to continue in 2021. The pandemic has created significant disruptions in various industries, such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, defense, medical devices, and manufacturing.The crisis is anticipated to hinder the growth of various industries in APAC. For example, China is a global manufacturing hub and the most abundant raw material supplier for multiple industries worldwide; it was also among the worst affected COVID-19 countries in past few months. The lockdown of different plants and factories in China interrupted the global supply chains and negatively impacted manufacturing, delivery schedules, and multiple products sales and services. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation in APAC will impact the growth of the motion positioning stages market negatively for the next few quarters. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Movement Type1.3.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Drive Type1.3.3 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Axis1.3.4 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Bearing Type1.3.5 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Load Capacity1.3.6 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Application1.3.7 Motion Positioning Stages Market- By Region 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Motion Positioning Stages Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Motion Positioning Stages -Market Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector5.1.2 Rising Demand for High Speed and Accuracy in Industrial Operations5.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.1 Recurring Maintenance Costs of Positioning Stages5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 is Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Vendors5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Advent of Miniaturization in Diversified Industries5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Motion Positioning Stages Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Motion Positioning Stages Market Overview6.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players 7. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Movement Type7.1 Overview7.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Movement Type, 2019 & 20277.3 Linear7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Linear Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Rotary7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Rotary Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Goniometer7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Goniometer Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Drive Type8.1 Overview8.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Drive Type, 2019 & 20278.3 Screw8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Screw Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Direct8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Direct Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Axis9.1 Overview9.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Axis, 2019 & 20279.3 Single Axis9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Single Axis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Multi Axis9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Multi Axis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Bearing Type10.1 Overview10.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Bearing Type, 2019 & 202710.3 Air Bearing10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Air Bearing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Mechanical Bearing10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Mechanical Bearing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 11. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Load Capacity11.1 Overview11.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Load Capacity, 2019 & 202711.3 0-20 Kg11.3.1 Overview11.3.2 0-20 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.4-50 Kg11.4.1 Overview11.4.2-50 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.5-100 Kg11.5.1 Overview11.5.2-100 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.6-140 Kg11.6.1 Overview11.6.2-140 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.7 Above 140 Kg11.7.1 Overview11.7.2 Above 140 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 12. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Application12.1 Overview12.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 202712.3 Biotechnology12.3.1 Overview12.3.2 Biotechnology Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)12.4 Laser Cutting12.4.1 Overview12.4.2 Laser Cutting Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)12.5 Automation12.5.1 Overview12.5.2 Automation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)12.6 Industrial Handling12.6.1 Overview12.6.2 Industrial Handling Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)12.7 Others12.7.1 Overview12.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 13. Motion Positioning Stages Market - Geographic Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 North America: Motion Positioning Stages Market13.3 Europe: Motion Positioning Stages Market13.4 APAC: Motion Positioning Stages Market13.5 MEA: Motion Positioning Stages Market13.6 SAM: Motion Positioning Stages Market 14. Motion Positioning Stages Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 North America14.3 Europe14.4 Asia-Pacific14.5 MEA14.6 South America 15. Industry Landscape15.1 Overview15.2 Market Initiative15.3 Merger and Acquisition15.4 New Development 16. Company Profiles16.1 Aerotech Inc.16.1.1 Key Facts16.1.2 Business Description16.1.3 Products and Services16.1.4 Financial Overview16.1.5 SWOT Analysis16.1.6 Key Developments16.2 Dover Motion16.2.1 Key Facts16.2.2 Business Description16.2.3 Products and Services16.2.4 Financial Overview16.2.5 SWOT Analysis16.2.6 Key Developments16.3 Edmund Optics Inc16.3.1 Key Facts16.3.2 Business Description16.3.3 Products and Services16.3.4 Financial Overview16.3.5 SWOT Analysis16.3.6 Key Developments16.4 MISUMI Corporation16.4.1 Key Facts16.4.2 Business Description16.4.3 Products and Services16.4.4 Financial Overview16.4.5 SWOT Analysis16.4.6 Key Developments16.5 Newport Corporation16.5.1 Key Facts16.5.2 Business Description16.5.3 Products and Services16.5.4 Financial Overview16.5.5 SWOT Analysis16.5.6 Key Developments16.6 Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc.16.6.1 Key Facts16.6.2 Business Description16.6.3 Products and Services16.6.4 Financial Overview16.6.5 SWOT Analysis16.6.6 Key Developments16.7 OWIS GmbH16.7.1 Key Facts16.7.2 Business Description16.7.3 Products and Services16.7.4 Financial Overview16.7.5 SWOT Analysis16.7.6 Key Developments16.8 Parker Hannifin Corporation16.8.1 Key Facts16.8.2 Business Description16.8.3 Products and Services16.8.4 Financial Overview16.8.5 SWOT Analysis16.8.6 Key Developments16.9 Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.16.9.1 Key Facts16.9.2 Business Description16.9.3 Products and Services16.9.4 Financial Overview16.9.5 SWOT Analysis16.9.6 Key Developments16.10 STANDA LTD16.10.1 Key Facts16.10.2 Business Description16.10.3 Products and Services16.10.4 Financial Overview16.10.5 SWOT Analysis16.10.6 Key Developments 17. Appendix17.1 About the Publisher17.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9f5n1

