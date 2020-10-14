Global Motion Picture Market (2020 To 2027) - By Genre, Demographics And Dimension

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motion Picture Industry by Genre, Demographics and Dimension: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global entertainment industry is growing steadily, with China, India and Southeast Asian countries outperforming the average growth. These countries are amongst the world's youngest nations with more people under the age of 25. Rise in disposable incomes along with favorable demographics have resulted in increased propensity to spend on entertainment and leisure. With the expansion of theatres, markets in countries such as India, China, and others South East Asian nations are surging. Growing middle class Increasing per capita income, and working population are all together generating colossal domestic demand for leisure services - including entertainment. Players operating in the region are rapidly diversifying their offerings beyond their traditional domains; thus, leveraging synergies and building presence across diversified segments of the entertainment industry. Globalization of the motion picture industry, along with emergence of multiple entertainment options supplemented by relative easy access to capital have been some of the key growth factors that are driving the global motion picture market across geographies.Uncertainties about current and future economic conditions might dissuade foot fall amongst multiplexes. The COVID-19 outbreak results in widespread economic crisis around the world. Emergence of an alternate platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime coupled with piracy of films act as major challenges for the engaged stakeholders.Recent years have seen uprising of the online crowdfunding platforms. IndieGoGo was the first major platform which was launched in the year January 2008 however new crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter, Seed & Spark, Slated, The Bottom Line, have been launched owing to increasing popularity amongst stakeholders .One of the biggest crowdfunded movie in recent years is the Veronica Mars movie, which raised about $5.7 million from the platform Kickstarter. Emerging from this is a service industry comprising crowdfunding consultancies, dedicated marketers and reward drop-shippers. Crowdfunding offers multiple advantages for variety of reasons. Some of which includes advantage if the 100% of the film's profits, creating loyal followers of films even before the film release, and it aids in raising finance with no upfront fees. Emergence of such platforms is expected to drive market growth and aids small and medium enterprises.The motion picture industry is segmented into genre, demographics, dimension and region. By genre, the global market is classified into action, comedy, drama, fantasy, horror, romance, and others. By demographics, it is bifurcated into children and adult. By dimension, the market is divided into 3D & above and 2D. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Some of the key players profiled in the motion picture industry analysis included are Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, Walt Disney Studios, Universal Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate Films, The Weinstein Company, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, DreamWorks Pictures. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Market Segments1.3. Key Benefits1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Landscape3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 20193.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities Chapter 4: Motion Picture Industry by Genre4.1. Overview4.2. Action4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.3. Comedy4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.4. Drama4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.5. Fantasy4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.6. Horror4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 4.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.7. Romance4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 4.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.8. Others4.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 4.8.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Motion Picture Industry by Demographics5.1. Overview5.2. Children5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.3. Adult5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Motion Picture Industry by Dimension6.1. Overview6.2.3D and Above6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country6.3.2D6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: Motion Picture Industry by Region7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA Chapter 8: Company Profiles8.1. Warner Bros8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Key Executives8.1.3. Company Snapshot8.1.4. Operating Business Segments8.1.5. Product Portfolio8.1.6. Business Performance8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.2. Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Key Executives8.2.3. Company Snapshot8.2.4. Operating Business Segments8.2.5. Product Portfolio8.2.6. Business Performance8.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.3. Walt Disney Studios8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Key Executives8.3.3. Company Snapshot8.3.4. Operating Business Segments8.3.5. Product Portfolio8.3.6. Business Performance8.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.4. Universal Pictures8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Key Executives8.4.3. Company Snapshot8.4.4. Operating Business Segments8.4.5. Product Portfolio8.4.6. Business Performance8.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.5.20Th Century Fox8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Key Executives8.5.3. Company Snapshot8.5.4. Operating Business Segments8.5.5. Product Portfolio8.5.6. Business Performance8.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.6. Paramount Pictures8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Key Executives8.6.3. Company Snapshot8.6.4. Operating Business Segments8.6.5. Product Portfolio8.6.6. Business Performance8.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.7. Lionsgate Films8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Key Executives8.7.3. Company Snapshot8.7.4. Operating Business Segments8.7.5. Product Portfolio8.7.6. Business Performance8.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.8. The Weinstein Company8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Key Executives8.8.3. Company Snapshot8.8.4. Operating Business Segments8.8.5. Product Portfolio8.8.6. Business Performance8.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.9. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Key Executives8.9.3. Company Snapshot8.9.4. Operating Business Segments8.9.5. Product Portfolio8.9.6. Business Performance8.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.10. Dreamworks Pictures8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Key Executives8.10.3. Company Snapshot8.10.4. Operating Business Segments8.10.5. Product Portfolio8.10.6. Business Performance8.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8k4i0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-motion-picture-market-2020-to-2027---by-genre-demographics-and-dimension-301152235.html

SOURCE Research and Markets