Global Molecular Diagnostics For Infectious Disease Market 2021-2025: New Genotypes Creating New Markets / Aging Population A Boon For All Diagnostics / Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Disease 2021-2025: Market Analysis by Syndrome, Plex, Place, and Country with COVID-19 Impact & Forecast, Executive Guides, and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 Drives a Surge in Demand, But What is the Long Term Impact? The Microbiology Lab May Disappear While Multiplex Takes Center Stage

The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector of the clinical diagnostics industry is poised for record growth. A market that just keeps on growing but is spiking as an enormous C19Dx demand sweeps over the globe.

Find out what the numbers are in this informative report, and find out about the exciting developments in multiplex assays which threaten to change diagnosis and treatment while limiting the threat of anti microbial drug resistance.

Infectious disease testing directly benefits from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report.

A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

Multiplex testing;

Pathogen evolution and pandemics;

Biotechnology advances in genetics;

Climate change;

Globalization;

The rise of rapid testing.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between nucleic acid testing and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges. The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Molecular Diagnostics of Infectious Disease - Strategic Situation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19

2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

4 Introduction and Market Definition4.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics4.2 The Diagnostics Revolution4.3 Market Definition4.3.1 Revenues4.4 Methodology4.5 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective4.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing

5 The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease5.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)5.1.1 Virology5.1.1.1 Classification5.1.1.2 Structure and genome5.1.1.3 Tropism5.1.1.4 Replication cycle5.1.1.5 Genetic variability5.1.2 Diagnosis5.1.3 Testing5.1.3.1 Antibody tests5.1.3.2 Point of Care Tests (POCT)5.1.3.3 Antigen Tests5.1.3.4 Nucleic acid-based tests (NAT)5.1.3.5 Other tests used in HIV treatment5.1.4 Market Opportunity Analysis5.2 HBV - Hepatitis B5.2.1 Virology5.2.1.1 Genome5.2.1.2 Pathogenesis5.2.1.3 Hepatitis B virus replication5.2.1.4 Serotypes and genotypes5.2.2 Mechanisms5.2.3 Diagnosis5.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis5.3 HCV - Hepatitis C5.3.1 Taxonomy5.3.2 Structure5.3.2.1 Genome5.3.3 Molecular biology5.3.4 Replication5.3.5 Genotypes5.3.5.1 Clinical importance5.3.6 Market Opportunity Analysis5.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus5.4.1 Virology5.4.1.1 E6/E7 proteins5.4.1.2 Role in cancer5.4.1.3 E2 research5.4.1.4 Latency period5.4.1.5 Clearance5.4.2 Diagnosis5.4.2.1 Cervical testing5.4.2.2 Oral testing5.4.2.3 Testing men5.4.2.4 Other testing5.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis5.5 Influenza5.5.1 Virology5.5.1.1 Types of virus5.5.1.2 Influenzavirus A5.5.1.3 Influenzavirus B5.5.1.4 Influenzavirus C5.5.1.5 Structure, properties, and subtype nomenclature5.5.1.6 Replication5.5.2 Testing5.5.2.1 Advantages/Disadvantages of Molecular Assays5.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis5.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea5.6.1 Gonorrhea5.6.1.1 Diagnosis5.6.1.2 Screening5.6.2 Chlamydia5.6.2.1 Diagnosis5.6.2.2 Screening5.6.3 Testing5.6.3.1 Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs)5.6.3.2 Performance of NAAT Tests5.6.4 Market Opportunity Analysis5.7 Tuberculosis5.7.1 Mycobacteria5.7.2 Diagnosis5.7.2.1 Active tuberculosis5.7.2.2 Latent tuberculosis5.7.3 Epidemiology5.7.4 Molecular Diagnostic Tests5.7.5 Market Opportunity Analysis5.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus5.8.1 Diagnosis5.8.2 FDA Approved Molecular Tests5.8.3 Market Opportunity Analysis5.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus5.9.1 FDA Approved MDx Tests for VRE5.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis5.10 Blood Screening5.10.1 Collection and Testing5.10.2 FDA Approved Multiplex Assays5.10.3 Market Opportunity Analysis5.11 COVID-195.11.1 Signs and symptoms5.11.2 Transmission5.11.3 Diagnosis5.11.4 Prevention5.11.5 Management5.11.6 Prognosis5.12 Pandemic Diagnostics5.12.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread5.12.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based5.12.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay & Serology5.12.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues5.12.5 Unrecognized Role of Multiplex in Pandemic Management

6 Industry Overview6.1 Players in a Dynamic Market6.1.1 Academic Research Lab6.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer6.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier6.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier6.1.5 Independent Testing Lab6.1.6 Public National/Regional Lab6.1.7 Hospital lab6.1.8 Physician Office Labs6.1.9 Audit Body 6.1.10 Certification Body6.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments6.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation6.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation6.3 Industry Structure6.3.1 Hospital Testing Share6.3.2 Economies of Scale6.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab6.3.3 Physician Office Labs6.3.4 Physicians and POCT

7 Profiles of Key MDx Companies7.1 Abacus Diagnostica7.2 Abbott Diagnostics7.3 Accelerate Diagnostics7.4 Ador Diagnostics7.5 Akonni Biosystems7.6 Alveo Technologies7.7 Applied BioCode7.8 Aus Diagnostics7.9 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics7.10 Becton, Dickinson and Company7.11 Binx Health7.12 Biocartis7.13 bioMerieux Diagnostics7.14 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.7.15 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH7.16 Cepheid (now Danaher)7.17 Chembio7.18 Co-Diagnostics7.19 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical7.20 Cue Health7.21 Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH7.22 Diagenode Diagnostics7.23 Diascopic7.24 Diasorin S.p.A.7.25 Eiken Chemical7.26 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.7.27 Eurofins Scientific7.28 Fluxergy7.29 Fulgent Genetics7.30 Fusion Genomics7.31 Genedrive7.32 Genetic Signatures7.33 GenMark Dx7.34 Grifols7.35 Hibergene Diagnostics7.36 Hologic7.37 Illumina7.38 Immunexpress7.39 Inflammatix7.40 Invetech7.41 Janssen Diagnostics7.42 Karius7.43 Lexagene7.44 LightDeck Diagnostics7.45 Luminex Corp.7.46 Lumos Diagnostics7.47 Mammoth Biosciences7.48 Maxim Biomedical7.49 Meridian Bioscience7.50 Mesa Biotech7.51 Millipore Sigma7.52 Mindray7.53 Mobidiag7.54 Nanomix7.55 Operon7.56 Oxford Nanopore Technologies7.57 Panagene7.58 Perkin Elmer7.59 Primerdesign7.60 Prominex7.61 Qiagen GmbH7.62 QuantuMDx7.63 Quidel7.64 Roche Molecular Diagnostics7.65 Saw Diagnostics7.66 Seegene7.67 Siemens Healthineers7.68 Sona Nanotech7.69 SpeeDx7.70 T2 Biosystems7.71 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.7.72 Veramarx7.73 Veredus Laboratories7.74 Vir7.75 XCR Diagnostics

8 Market Trends8.1 Factors Driving Growth8.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets8.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics8.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth8.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam8.1.5 Self Testing8.1.6 The Need for Speed8.1.7 The COVID Pandemic8.2 Factors Limiting Growth8.2.1 Lower Costs8.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining8.2.3 Wellness Hurts8.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards8.3 Instrumentation and Automation8.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share8.3.2 The Shrinking Machine8.3.3 Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor8.4 Diagnostic Technology Development8.4.1 The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction?8.4.2 POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force8.4.3 The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections8.4.4 Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics

9 Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments9.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section9.1.1 Importance of These Developments9.1.2 How to Use This Section9.2 Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B9.3 Lucira Health Focuses on User Friendly Approach to Home Testing9.4 Infectious Disease Dx Firm Talis Biomedical Raises $254M in IPO9.5 Fluidigm Plans 'Durable' Diagnostics, Clinical Business9.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Mesa Biotech for Up to $550M9.7 Mammoth Biosciences Developing Pathogen Detection Tech9.8 Illumina, IDbyDNA Developing Sequencing-Based Respiratory Tests9.9 Scanogen Developing 90 Minute Infection Test9.10 Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection9.11 FDA Provides Self Testing SARS-CoV-2 EAU Guidance9.12 Mammoth Biosciences Announces Rapid, CRISPR-Based COVID-19 Diagnostic9.13 Genetic Signatures Gets CE Mark for Coronavirus Molecular Test9.14 Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Receives CE Mark9.15 Lumos Diagnostics Closes $15M Series A Funding9.16 Fusion Genomics to Assess NGS-Based Respiratory Tract Infection Assay9.17 New Genomic Tests Diagnose Deadly Infections Faster9.18 Biotia Raises $2.4M Seed Round9.19 STDs resurge in US9.20 Ares Genetics signs R&D agreement with leading global IVD corporation9.21 Cell-Free DNA Used for Infectious Disease Testing9.22 One BioMed Raises $5M

