Global Modular Reconfigurable Robots Market Report 2020 - Growing Interest In Digital Technologies Vs. Reliability And Investment Cost

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Modular Reconfigurable Robots, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Modular Reconfigurable Robots, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Designing existing system whenever a company manufactures products is time consuming and a complex tasks for executives in addition to other factors that impact successful product launch.

Modular production systems greatly simplifies production setup processes. This allows companies to focus more in the product delivery in its other key competencies for developing and managing businesses. In addition, the one-off investment in modular technology helps organizations from committing frequent capital investment when launching new products.

Modular robotics enables flexible automation in which mass customization can be attained within shorter lead time. This includes shorter production setup time and cycle time. Investment in modular robotics helps organizations to achieve higher ROI in the long term.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Strategic Imperatives1.1 The Strategic Imperative - Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in the Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Market1.2 The Strategic Imperative 1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Configurable Robotic Arm1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine1.6 Research Process & Methodology1.7 Key Findings Chapter 2: Overview of Modular Robotics2.1 Scope: Modular Robot in Industrial Setting2.2 Technology Overview: Attain Agile Manufacturing2.3 Modular Robotics: Configurable Robotic Arm is a Key Trend in Industrial Settings2.4 Key Trends: Small Batch Product Variant2.5 Drivers and Restraints: Growing Interest in Digital Technologies Vs. Reliability and Investment Cost2.6 Impact on Industry Verticals2.7 Patent Analysis: Modular Robotics Research, Global Chapter 3: Companies to Action3.1 Deep Learning Robotics, Israel3.2 Pick-it 3D, Belgium3.3 Grabit Robot, US3.4 Dexterity, US3.5 Automata Technologies, UK3.6 ABB, Sweden Chapter 4: Growth Opportunities4.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Flexible Automation for Mass Customization Opportunity, 20204.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Improved Productivity Through System Efficiency, 20204.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Attaining Competitive Advantage through Product Variety Chapter 5: Key Contacts Chapter 6: Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhbmei

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-modular-reconfigurable-robots-market-report-2020---growing-interest-in-digital-technologies-vs-reliability-and-investment-cost-301230750.html

SOURCE Research and Markets