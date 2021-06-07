Global Modular Data Center Market (2020 To 2027) - By Component, Enterprise Size And Industry Vertical

DUBLIN, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Data Center Market by Component, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapidly deployable data center module or modular data center is a portable data center that helps to deploy data processing capacity. It offers scalable data center capacity along with a range of cooling and power options. The target customers for modular data center are overcrowded datacenter owners as well as those in necessity of huge mobile computing power, such as the military, Web 2.0 providers, physics labs, government, financial institutions, emergency relief organizations, and disaster recovery providers. It offers several benefits such as high efficiency to its users and helps them to increase per rack densities and encapsulate the IT environment by saving rack space.Increase in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers drives growth of the global modular data center market. In addition, various factors such as upsurge in adoption of cloud services by small & medium size enterprises (SMEs), rise in demand for green data centers, and surge in demand for energy-efficient data centers notably contribute toward the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in investments to develop advanced data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic considerably propel the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with transportation of the modular data center and vendor lock-in hamper growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for modular data centers by colocation providers and emergence of fourth generation of data centers is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market in the near future.The modular data center market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on component, the market is categorized into solution and services. By enterprise size, it is classified into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. As per the industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, media & entertainment, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the global modular data center market include BASELAYER, CommScope, Inc., Eaton, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Rittal, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the modular data center market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of modular data center market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings2.1.1. Top impacting factors2.1.2. Top investment pockets2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping the modular data center market3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Increased demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers3.3.1.2. Upsurge in adoption of cloud services by small & medium size enterprises (SMEs)3.3.1.3. Rise in demand for green data centers3.3.1.4. Surge in demand for energy efficient data centers3.3.1.5. Rise in investments to develop advanced data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic3.3.2. Restraints3.3.2.1. Challenges such as transportation and vendor lock-in3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Surge in demand for modular data centers by colocation providers3.4. Case Studies3.4.1. Case Study 013.4.2. Case Study 023.5. Patent analysis3.5.1. By region (2000-2020)3.5.2. By applicant3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on the modular data center market3.6.1. Impact on market size3.6.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact3.6.3. Economic impact3.6.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact3.6.5. Opportunity window CHAPTER 4: MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET, BY COMPONENT CHAPTER 5: MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE CHAPTER 6: MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 7: MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE8.1. Key player positioning analysis, 20198.2. Top winning strategies8.3. Competitive dashboard8.4. Key developments8.4.1. New product launches8.4.2. Collaboration8.4.3. Acquisition8.4.4. Partnership CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE9.1. BaseLayer Technology LLC9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Product portfolio9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. CommScope Inc.9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Operating business segments9.2.5. Product portfolio9.2.6. R&D expenditure9.2.7. Business performance9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. Dell Inc.9.3.1. Company overviewKey executives9.3.2. Company snapshot9.3.3. Operating business segments9.3.4. Product portfolio9.3.5. R&D expenditure9.3.6. Business performance9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. Eaton9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Operating business segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. R&D expenditure9.4.7. Business performance9.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. R&D expenditure9.5.7. Business performance9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Operating business segments9.6.5. Product portfolio9.6.6. R&D expenditure9.6.7. Business performance9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. IBM Corporation9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Operating business segments9.7.5. Product portfolio9.7.6. R&D expenditure9.7.7. Business performance9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. Rittal GmbH.9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Product portfolio9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. Schneider Electric.9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Operating business segments9.9.5. Product portfolio9.9.6. R&D expenditure9.9.7. Business performance9.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. Vertive Group Corporation.9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Operating business segments9.10.5. Product portfolio9.10.6. R&D expenditure9.10.7. Business performance9.10.8. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/922f27

