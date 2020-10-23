Global Modular Construction Market (2020 To 2025) - Housing Crisis In Developed Countries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Construction Market by Type (Permanent, Relocatable), Material (Steel, Concrete, Wood), Modules, End-Use (Residential, Retail & Commercial, Education, Healthcare, Office, Hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modular construction market size is projected to grow from USD 85.4 billion in 2020 to USD 107.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The growth of the modular construction market is attributed to an increase in concern towards work-zone safety, the need for lower environmental impacts, and supportive government initiatives. Critical trends in the construction industry, such as shorter project schedules, the housing shortage in many countries, economic construction demand, and workforce shortages, are the factors that are driving the growth of the volumetric modular construction method. In terms of value & volume, Permanent modular building is estimated to dominate the modular construction market in 2019. Permanent modular construction (PMC) is an innovative building technique that utilizes offsite manufacturing methods to prefabricate single and multi-story structures in modular sections on the grounds of sustainability. PMC can be assembled into an existing structure or built to stand independently. The modules can then be completed with MEP interior finishes, fixtures, and appliances. These modules are brought to the actual site where the building or structure is to be erected. Using equipment such as cranes and other lifting and rigging tools, these modules are set on to the foundation of the building and joined together to make a single structure. In terms of value and volume, steel is projected to be the fastest segment in the modular construction market from 2020 to 2025. In modular construction, buildings are typically constructed with a steel frame, steel, cold form steel wall panels, and hot-rolled steel framework. In terms of material consumption, steel accounts for the largest share in the modular construction market. It is known for its strength-to-weight serviceability. Steel frames offer numerous advantages over wood-framed relocatable buildings. These include design flexibility, strength, structural integrity, durability, security, and fire resistance, reducing the need for repairs and maintenance throughout the building's lifespan.Steel modular buildings have numerous advantages in terms of structural integrity, design flexibility, strength, durability, fire resistance, and less need for repairs and maintenance throughout the lifespan of the building have contributed towards its leading share in the modular construction market The office segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector in the modular construction market from 2020 to 2025. Office includes official & administrative buildings. Modular construction offers fully functional, and portable office space which can easily be modified if and when required. Companies are increasingly demanding modular offices as it doesn't disrupt the ongoing working environment and at the same time is requires less time on-site construction, compared to traditional construction. A relocatable modular office is an effective solution that allows the companies to proceed with business as usual. This prevents loss of revenue during the remodeling process. Modular offices are also widely used by contractors who require a temporary office space to work on their latest projects. These modular offices can be moved to another location anytime, and one office can be used for multiple jobs. In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific modular construction market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as the ready availability of raw materials and manpower, along with sophisticated technologies and innovations, have driven the growth of the economy in the Asia Pacific region. According to the World Bank, the two economic giants of the Asia Pacific region, China and Japan, are the world's second- and third-largest economies as of 2019.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 4.1 Developed Economies to Witness Higher Demand for Modular Construction4.2 Modular Construction Market, by Type4.3 Modular Construction Market, by Material4.4 Modular Construction Market, by End-Use4.5 APAC Modular Construction Market, by End-Use4.6 Modular Construction Market, by Key Countries 5 Market Overview 5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Work-Zone Safety and Building Sustainability5.2.1.2 Need for Time and Cost-Effective Constructions5.2.1.3 Ease of Relocation of Modular Buildings5.2.1.4 Supportive Government Initiatives5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Risk of Transportation & Assembly Issues Associated With Modular Construction5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Population Growth and Rapid Urbanization Translating to a Large Number of Construction Projects5.2.3.2 Housing Crisis in Developed Countries5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness in Developing Economies5.2.4.2 Volatility in Transportation Charges 6 Yc-Ycc Drivers 7 Industry Trends 7.1 Introduction7.2 Supply Chain Analysis7.2.1 Product Development & Distribution Are an Integral Part of Supply Chain in Modular Construction7.2.2 Prominent Companies7.2.3 Small & Medium Enterprises7.3 Value Chain Analysis7.3.1 Design7.3.2 Engineering7.3.3 Permits & Approvals7.3.4 Site Development & Foundation7.3.5 Plant Fabrication7.3.6 Transportation7.3.7 Installation7.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis7.4.1 Threat of New Entrants7.4.2 Threat of Substitutes7.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers7.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers7.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 8 Patent Analysis 8.1 Introduction8.2 Methodology8.3 Document Type8.4 Insight8.5 Jurisdiction Analysis8.6 Top Applicants8.6.1 List of Patents by Sandvik Intellectual Property8.6.2 List of Patents by Gardner Denver Nash LLC8.6.3 List of Patents by State Grid Corporation of China8.6.4 List of Patents by Rio Tinto Alcan International Ltd 9 Impact of COVID-19 on Modular Construction Market 9.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Parent Market9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Modular Construction Market9.2.1 Update on Operations by Manufacturers in Response to COVID-19 10 Modular Construction Market, by Type 11 Modular Construction Market, by Material 12 Modular Construction Market, by Module 14 Modular Construction Market, by Region 14.1 Introduction14.2 Europe14.3 APAC14.4 North America14.5 Middle East & Africa14.6 South America 15 Competitive Landscape 15.1 Overview15.2 Competitive Scenario15.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions15.2.2 Expansions & Investments15.2.3 Contracts, Agreements & New Projects15.2.4 Joint Ventures & Partnerships15.3 Competitive Evaluation Matrix15.3.1 Overview15.3.1.1 Star15.3.1.2 Emerging Leaders15.3.1.3 Pervasive15.3.1.4 Emerging Companies15.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio15.3.3 Business Strategy Excellence15.4 Market Fragmentation Analysis15.4.1 Europe15.4.2 North America15.4.3 China15.4.4 Anz15.4.5 Trends Affecting Fragmentation 16 Company Profiles 16.1 Laing O'rourke16.1.1 Business Overview16.1.2 Financial Assessment16.1.3 Operational Assessment16.1.4 Products Offered16.1.5 Recent Developments16.1.6 SWOT Analysis16.1.7 Current Focus and Strategies16.1.8 Right to Win16.2 Red Sea Housing16.2.1 Business Overview16.2.2 Financial Assessment16.2.3 Operational Assessment16.2.4 Products Offered16.2.5 Recent Developments16.2.6 SWOT Analysis16.2.7 Current Focus and Strategies16.2.8 Right to Win16.3 Atco Ltd.16.3.1 Business Overview16.3.2 Financial Assessment16.3.3 Operational Assessment16.3.4 Products Offered16.3.5 Recent Developments16.3.6 SWOT Analysis16.3.7 Winning Imperatives16.3.8 Current Focus and Strategies16.3.9 Right to Win16.4 Skanska Ab16.4.1 Business Overview16.4.2 Financial Assessment16.4.3 Operational Assessment16.4.4 Products Offered16.4.5 Recent Developments16.4.3 SWOT Analysis16.4.4 Current Focus and Strategies16.4.5 Right to Win16.5 Algeco Scotsman16.5.1 Business Overview16.5.2 Operational Assessment16.5.3 Products & Services Offered16.5.4 Recent Developments16.5.5 SWOT Analysis16.5.6 Current Focus and Strategies16.5.7 Right to Win16.6 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg16.6.1 Business Overview16.6.2 Products Offered16.6.3 Recent Developments16.6.4 Right to Win16.7 Katerra16.7.1 Business Overview16.7.2 Products Offered16.7.3 Recent Developments16.7.4 Right to Win16.8 Lendlease Corporation16.8.1 Business Overview16.8.2 Products Offered16.8.3 Right to Win16.9 Bechtel Corporation16.9.1 Business Overview16.9.2 Products Offered16.9.3 Recent Developments16.9.4 Right to Win16.10 Fluor Corporation16.10.1 Business Overview16.10.2 Products Offered16.10.3 Recent Developments16.10.4 Right to Win16.11 Other Players16.11.1 Design Space Modular Buildings Inc.16.11.2 Dubox16.11.3 Kwikspace Modular Buildings16.11.4 Guerdon Enterprises LLC16.11.5 Westchester Modular Homes16.11.6 Wernick Group Limited16.11.7 Koma Modular16.11.8 Elements Europe16.11.9 Formhomes 16.11.10 Bouygues Construction 16.11.11 Premier Modular 16.11.12 Starrco 16.11.13 Vinci S.A. 16.11.14 Turner Industries 16.11.15 Dmd Modular 16.11.16 The Alho Group16.12 Start-Up Companies16.12.1 Fullstack Modular16.12.2 Plant Prefab16.12.3 Pt Blink Technology16.12.4 Buildwright16.12.5 Blokable Inc. 17 Appendix 17.1 Discussion Guide17.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal17.3 Available Customizations17.4 Related Reports17.5 Author DetailsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fcdbo3

