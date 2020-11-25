Global Modified Starch Market Report 2020-2026: Market Will Surpass $14.9 Billion - Increasing Consumption Of Processed And Convenience Food

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modified Starch Market, Production & Forecast, Sectors (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato), Regions, Segments, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modified Starch Market will be more than US$ 14.9 Billion by the end of the year 2026.

Starch is a polysaccharide carbohydrate consisting of a vast number of glucose units joined together by glycosidic bonds. This is due to quick economic development and growing market demand year on year, production of modified starch developed very quickly worldwide. The global market of the Modified Starch industry includes production, production value, capacity, cost/profit, and demand/ supply.

Based on raw materials, the modified starch market is categorized as Wheat, Corn, Potato, and Cassava. The modified starches are used in all starch applications, likewise thickening agents, emulsifiers, binders, and stabilizers in the food and non-food sector. Besides, the modified starch market is also segmented based on its use in numerous sectors like Confectionery and Drinks, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Corrugating and Paper Making, Processed food, Feed, and other non-food. Modified starch is widely used in dairy products and confectionery, bakery to enhance their texture and stability, and in the pharmaceutical industry; it operates in the formulation of tablets. Generally, the market is segmented by application, by company, and by region for the viable landscape analysis.Based on regions, the modified starch market has segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Americas and Asia-Pacific mostly dominate the modified starch market. The global starch market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing consumption of processed food and convenience food. The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing regional market. Asian countries, especially China, have emerged as leading destinations, thereby facilitating the market shift from developed economies to developing economies.The global modified starch market key players include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Ingredion, and Tate & Lyle. In April 2020, Ingredion announced that planning to build a new integrated modified starch facility in Shandong, China. This new plant will assist the local and regional customers in maintaining a proper service and supply chain. The impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Global Starch market in 2020. COVID-19 affected the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and market disruption, and demand, by creating a supply chain, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Global Modified Starch Market 4 Market Share Analysis - Global Modified Starch4.1 By Raw Material4.2 By Region 5 Production Share Analysis - Global Modified Starch5.1 By Raw Materials5.2 By Region 6 Industry Consumption Share Analysis - Global Modified Starch 7 By Raw Materials - Global Modified Starch Market7.1 Corn7.2 Wheat7.3 Cassava7.4 Potato 8 America - Modified Starch Market 9 Europe - Modified Starch Market 10 Asia-Pacific - Modified Starch Market 11 Rest of the World - Modified Starch Market 12 By Industry Consumption - Global Modified Starch12.1 Confectionery and Drinks12.2 Processed food12.3 Corrugating and Paper Making12.4 Feed12.5 Pharma and Chemicals12.6 Other non-food 13 Global Modified Starch Production 14 By Raw materials - Global Modified Starch Production14.1 Corn14.2 Wheat14.3 Cassava14.4 Potato 15 Americas - Modified Starch Production 16 Europe - Modified Starch Production 17 Asia-Pacific - Modified Starch Production 18 Rest of World - Modified Starch Production 19 Processing Process19.1 Starch Value Chain19.2 Corn Starch Production Process19.3 Wheat Starch Production Process19.4 Cassava Starch Production Process19.5 Potato Starch Production Process19.6 Modified Starch Preparation Process 20 Key Players - Financial Insights20.1 Overview20.2 Recent Development20.3 Revenue

Cargill

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle

