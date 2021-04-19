Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Research Report (2020 To 2025) - Featuring Anker Innovations, Apple And Belkin International Among Others

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Phone Accessories Market Research Report by Product (Battery, Battery Cases, Chargers, Headphones, and Memory Card), by Distribution Mode (Offline and Online) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market is expected to grow from USD 26,902.95 Million in 2020 to USD 37,071.56 Million by the end of 2025. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Mobile Phone Accessories to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets: The Power Bank is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast periodBased on Product, the Mobile Phone Accessories Market is examined across Battery, Battery Cases, Chargers, Headphones, Memory Card, Portable Speaker, Power Bank, and Protective Case. The Headphones commanded the largest size in the Mobile Phone Accessories Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Power Bank is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The Online is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast periodBased on Distribution Mode, the Mobile Phone Accessories Market is examined across Offline and Online. The Offline commanded the largest size in the Mobile Phone Accessories Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Online is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast periodBased on Geography, the Mobile Phone Accessories Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific commanded the largest size in the Mobile Phone Accessories Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Company Usability Profiles:The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market including Anker Innovations Limited, Apple Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Bose Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Incipio, LLC, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Otter Products, LLC, Plantronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, and Xiaomi Corporation. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Mobile Phone Accessories Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Objectives of the Study1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage1.3. Years Considered for the Study1.4. Currency & Pricing1.5. Language1.6. Limitations1.7. Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Process2.1.1. Define: Research Objective2.1.2. Determine: Research Design2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument2.1.4. Collect: Data Source2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification2.1.7. Publish: Research Report2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update2.2. Research Execution2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis2.2.5. Publication: Research Report2.3. Research Outcome 3. Executive Summary3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Outlook3.3. Product Outlook3.4. Distribution Mode Outlook3.5. Geography Outlook3.6. Competitor Outlook 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Rise in the usage of smart mobile phones5.1.1.2. Increasing demand for smart wireless accessories5.1.1.3. Innovation in OTGs and wireless attachment5.1.1.4. Technological developments in gaming accessories5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Increased availability of counterfeit products5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Innovation and new product launch5.1.3.2. Developments in imaging and photographic accessories5.1.3.3. Growing sales from online sales channels5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Issues related with the warranty and after sales5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Battery6.3. Battery Cases6.4. Chargers6.5. Headphones6.6. Memory Card6.7. Portable Speaker6.8. Power Bank6.9. Protective Case 7. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Distribution Mode7.1. Introduction7.2. Offline7.3. Online 8. Americas Mobile Phone Accessories Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. South Korea9.10. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis11.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis11.5. Competitive Scenario11.5.1. Merger & Acquisition11.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.5.4. Investment & Funding11.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. Anker Innovations Limited12.2. Apple Inc.12.3. Belkin International, Inc.12.4. Bose Corporation12.5. Energizer Holdings, Inc.12.6. Incipio, LLC12.7. JVC Kenwood Corporation12.8. Otter Products, LLC12.9. Plantronics, Inc.12.10. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.12.11. Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG12.12. Sony Corporation12.13. Xiaomi Corporation 13. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3t6e19

