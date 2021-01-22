Global Mobile Games Software & Hardware Market Report 2020: Freemium Vs Pay-to-Play, Subscriptions Downloads, AR, In App Ads, Cross Platform, Blockchain, Challenges, IOS Vs Android & ESports

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Games Software & Hardware Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Games Software & Hardware Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile Gaming Market Report analyzes and quantifies the global market for mobile game software and hardware. The Mobile Gaming Market Report is updated on a regular basis as part of the publisher's ongoing Global Video Gaming research program that provides comprehensive coverage of global video game revenues, trends and forecasts. Purchasers of the report will receive the most current forecasting and analysis.

Key Trends in Mobile Games

Importance of Asia , MENA , Latin America and Key Regional markets

, , and Key Regional markets Freemium versus Pay-to-Play

Subscription Services

Downloadable Content and Virtual Items

Augmented Reality

In App Ads, Sponsorships and Brand Placement

Cross Platform Play

Blockchain Games

Marketing and Distribution Challenges

iOS vs Android

eSports

Mobile Game Business Models

Free-to-Play Games

Pay-to-Play and Paid Games

Subscription Services

Advertising, Sponsorships, In-Game Ads

Mobile Game Genres

Key Game Genre Classification

Forecasts by Game Genre

Company Profiles

Revenues, Profile and SWOT analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pg5iyc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-games-software--hardware-market-report-2020-freemium-vs-pay-to-play-subscriptions-downloads-ar-in-app-ads-cross-platform-blockchain-challenges-ios-vs-android--esports-301213141.html

SOURCE Research and Markets