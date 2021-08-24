Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Report 2021-2027 - Enterprise Mobility, BYOD And CYOD Paves The Way For Mobile AR And Smart Wearables Adoption

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market to Reach $230.6 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$230.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 55% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Marketing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 49.7% CAGR and reach US$77.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gaming segment is readjusted to a revised 59.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 52.6% CAGRThe Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 52.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 48.5% and 47% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 37.1% CAGR. Education Segment to Record 43.8% CAGRIn the global Education segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 43.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.1 Billion by the year 2027. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World through Convergence with Digital Information and Media

Recent Market Activity

Brief Overview of Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Augmented Reality

AR in Digital Marketing

AR and Mapping

Education

Industry Applications

Select Innovative Companies in AR/VR Space (2017)

Factors Stimulating AR Demand

Integration of Mobile Technology and Augmented Reality Gains Momentum

Mobile AR Apps to Play Definitive Role in AR/VR Market

Benefits of Mobile AR Solutions to Key Industries

Factors Boosting Adoption of AR

Tourism

Retail

Gaming

Entertainment

Businesses and Economy

Stakeholders Eye on Delivering Immersive Experiences using Mobile AR/VR

Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Applications: Where, What and How to Display AR on a Mobile Device

Latest Augmented Reality Trends to Favor Mobile AR

Apple and Google Target Mobile AR

AR Chipsets and Sensors

Enhanced Mobile Experience

Gains for Mixed Reality

AR Smartphones and HUD Technology

Next-Generation AR Headsets

Use of Mobile AR for Marketing

AR to Topple VR

Adoption across Diverse Industries

Retailers to Embrace AR

Mobile Augmented Reality: Major Milestones Over the Years

Early AR Limited to Scientific Use for High-end Applications

ARToolKit: A Major Breakthrough for Mobile AR

ARQuake Game: First Outdoor Mobile AR Video Game

BatPortal: First PDA Enabled Wireless AR System

Mobile AR Penetrates the Mobile Phone Ecosystem

Advent of Smartphones & Tablet PCs Brought MAR Closer to Mainstream Consumer Market

Global Market Outlook

Futuristic Goals for Mobile AR in a Nutshell

Competitive Landscape

Progress Made by Major Companies in the Field of Augmented Reality

Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Mobile AR

Leading Mobile AR Tools Available for Developers of AR Game or App

Select Mergers & Acquisitions for 2015 & 2016

Select Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2016 & 2017)

Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2015)

Select Innovative Mobile AR Apps Developed in Recent Past

Crowd Funding: A Key Fund Generation Strategy for Mobile AR Vendors

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 103 Featured)

Apple, Inc. ( USA )

) Augmensys GmbH ( Austria )

) Augment ( France )

) Augmented Pixels Inc. ( USA )

) Aurasma (UK)

Blippar (UK)

Catchoom Technologies ( Spain )

) DAQRI ( USA )

) Google Inc. ( USA )

) Gravity Jack ( USA )

) Hunter Research and Technology, LLC ( USA )

) LM3LABS Corporation ( Japan )

) Marxent Labs LLC ( USA )

) Mollejuo Software, Inc. ( Canada )

) Mybrana Network S.L. ( Spain )

) Niantic, Inc. ( USA )

) Occipital Inc. ( USA )

) Seabery Augmented Technology ( Spain )

) Snap, Inc. ( USA )

) ViewAR GmbH ( Austria )

) VividWorks Ltd. ( Finland )

) Wikitude GmbH ( Austria )

) Zappar Ltd. (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Drivers and Restraints

Augmented Reality Explodes into Mainstream

Notable AR Milestones

Promising Developments

Rapid Proliferation of Mobile App Stores Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Freemium Apps with In-App Purchases Score over Paid Apps & Free Ad-Sponsored Apps

Retail and Marketing Apps Dominate the Developer Investments in AR

the Developer Investments in AR Technology Developments & Innovations: Spearheading Growth

Markerless Augmented Reality

Cloud Computing Support for Mobile AP Apps

Smart Glasses: The New Age HMI Device Revolutionizes the Mobile AR Market

Growing Investments in Google Glasses & Other Smart AR Glasses Bodes Well for Smart Glasses MAR Apps

Mobile AR Game Apps: The Major Revenue Contributor

Gaming Dominate Mobile Apps Content Worldwide: Opportunities Galore for MAR Apps

Opportunity Indicators

Augmentation in Smartphone's Computational Capability Drives Location-Based AR

Increasing Focus on Disruptive Technologies to Boost Market Prospects in the Enterprise Sector

Mobile AR and Mobile CRM Convergence Transform Sales and Services Processes

Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0: The Next Big Thing for Mobile AR in the Enterprise Sector

Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD Paves the Way for Mobile AR and Smart Wearables Adoption at the Workplace

Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce

Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications

Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand Building Augurs Well for the Market

Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile AR and MCommerce

Rising Prominence of Preventive Healthcare Spurs Demand for Healthcare MAR Apps

Other High-Growth Application Areas for Mobile AR

Retailers & Marketers

Tourists

Instructional Manuals and Videos

Robust Demand for Smartphones & Tablet PCs Offering Compelling MAR Experience Drives Market Growth

Rising Mobile Subscriptions Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Developments in High-Speed Networks Support New App Possibilities for Mobile AR

Enabling Mobile AR and VR with 5G Networks

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Mobile AR

Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets

Lack of Visibility

Technology Limitations

Failure to Meet Consumer Expectations

Privacy Issues

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 103

