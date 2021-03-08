Global Mission Critical Communications Market Report 2021: AI-powered IoT Critical Communication Market In Public Safety Will Surpass $20 Billion By 2028

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mission Critical Communications Market for Voice, Data, and M2M in Public Safety, Enterprise, Industrial and Government Sectors 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mission Critical Communications Market for Voice, Data, and M2M in Public Safety, Enterprise, Industrial and Government Sectors 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses core public safety technology and solutions as well as emerging areas for mission critical communications including ultra-reliable low-latency communications for enterprise, industrial and government sectors.

The mission critical communications market is rapidly evolving as developing technologies provide solutions necessary to meet emerging demands for improved voice, data, and machine-oriented communications. Industry verticals that manage critical infrastructure (such as utilities, ports, and transportation) and services also require enhanced communications to safeguard assets and optimize operations.

The report also provides analysis of supporting technologies for mission critical communications including 5G, AI, and IoT. The report also identifies market opportunities and outlook for mission critical communications, applications and solutions by industry vertical with forecasts for 2021 to 2028.

In conjunction with land mobile radio (LMR) modernization, and industry digitization for the public safety sector transition from LMR to 4G and beyond, LTE Advanced and 5G networks establish and support mission critical voice and data communications as well as facilitate opportunities for new mission critical applications.

While mission critical communications technology is often referred to synonymously with the public safety sector, the need for ultra-reliability, low-latency, and/or high bandwidth capabilities are also necessary for enterprise, industrial, and government sectors. Like public safety, solutions in the commercial arena are typically realized via dedicated networks for specific industries including the public safety sector, transportation (air, rail, road, and water), utilities, mining, manufacturing, and the oil & gas industry.

Looking beyond LTE, 5G provides essential support for mission critical communications in many ways including improved support for quality of service through various mechanisms including 5G network slicing as well as other technologies optimized for what is known as Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC). Thanks to URLLC capabilities, 5G will be a viable alternative to WiFi for indoor mission critical communications.

5G network slicing and URLLC capabilities will work in conjunction with edge computing in support of latency-sensitive apps and services for various enterprise, industrial and government use cases. The combination of 5G and edge computing is expected to reduce network latency significantly, which will enable many previously tethered-only applications to achieve greater operational flexibility, such as nomadic implementation/operation or even mobility.

We see a few key technologies playing a key role in support of LTE and 5G, including Artificial Intelligence, big data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The convergence of AI with IoT, known as the Artificial Intelligence of Things (or AIoT) is another important area as AI adds value to IoT through machine learning and decision making and IoT adds value to AI through connectivity and data exchange. The AIoT market constitutes solutions, applications, and services involving AI in IoT systems and IoT support of AI solutions.

The market for mission critical communications is rapidly moving beyond voice to encompass data, and machine-oriented communications. For example, the public safety community increasingly relies upon IP-based solutions for first responders (ambulance, police, fire) and dispatch communications as well as overall coordination in the event of a disaster.

Private IoT networks will also connect mission critical commercial operations, such as connecting infrastructure with monitoring and control, supported by AI and advanced data analytics. This will involve intelligent and connected systems that rely upon newly allocated 5G spectrum sharing management solutions for communications. Each of these technologies are evaluated in the report.

Select Report Findings:

The global mission critical communication market will reach $32.6 billion by 2028, growing with 9.8% CAGR through 2028

by 2028, growing with 9.8% CAGR through 2028 Military, public transportation, and smart grids are the largest industry verticals in the non-public safety critical communication market segment

The global AI-powered IoT critical communication market in public safety will approach $20.6 billion by 2028, growing 17.8% CAGR during 2021 to 2028

by 2028, growing 17.8% CAGR during 2021 to 2028 Asia Pacific is the largest region with a 43.8% of the total mission critical communications market and the greatest opportunity for certain technologies

is the largest region with a 43.8% of the total mission critical communications market and the greatest opportunity for certain technologies IoT in critical infrastructure is the largest segment with 52% of the total market with growth driven by the need for inter-system communications and AI integration

Other than cybersecurity for support of critical infrastructure, there is nothing more important to government and sovereign nation safety and security than critical communications

Report Benefits:

Mission critical communications forecasts from 2021 to 2028

Understand core technologies for mission critical communications

Identify companies, strategies, and solutions for mission critical communications

Recognize the role and importance of key supporting technologies including AI, M2M and IoT data integration, and big data analytics

Understand the evolution of public safety LTE technology and how 5G will improve first responder and dispatch communications effectiveness

Identify the market opportunity for mission critical communications in enterprise, industrial and government sectors including public safety, military and homeland security

Understand the role and importance of 5G including massive IoT, substantial bandwidth improvements, enhanced SLS support via network slicing, and ultra-reliable low-latency communications

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Public Safety Technologies and Solutions3.1 Public Safety in Perspective3.2 Public Safety Expectations3.3 Public Safety Objectives3.4 Public Safety Infrastructure3.5 Emergency Response and Control3.6 Current Technologies Supporting Public Safety

4. 5G Technology and Solutions4.1 5G Equipment and Network Operation4.2 5G Technology and Network Impacts4.3 5G Technology and Network Architecture4.4 5G Network Implementation4.5 LTE Advanced, LTE Pro, and Beyond Supported Solutions

5. AI Technology and Ecosystem Analysis5.1 AI Technology Matrix5.2 AI Technology Readiness5.3 Machine Learning APIs5.4 AI Technology Goals5.5 AI Tools and Approaches5.6 AI in Emotion Detection5.7 IoT Application and Big Data Analytics5.8 Data Science and Predictive Analytics5.9 Edge Computing and 5G Network5.10 Cloud Computing and Machine Learning5.11 Smart Machine and Virtual Twinning5.12 Factory Automation and Industry 4.05.13 Building Automation and Smart Workplace5.14 Cloud Robotics and Public Security5.15 Self Driven Network and Domain-Specific Network5.16 Predictive 3D Design

6. IoT Technology and Value Chain Analysis6.1 IoT Semiconductor Building Blocks6.2 IoT Chipsets6.3 Network Technology and Protocols6.4 Real-Time Operating System (RTOS)6.5 IoT Software and Platforms6.6 IoT Industry Applications6.7 Value Chain Analysis6.8 IoT Investment and Market Alliances6.9 Role of Mobile Network Operators6.10 IoT and Next Generation Public Safety

7. Critical Communication for Public Safety and Enterprises7.1 Deployment Status7.2 3GPP-Defined Critical Communications7.3 IoT to Improve Public Safety7.4 Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications or URLLC7.5 Comparison of 5G with WiFi Version 6 (WiFi6)

8. Critical Communication Market Analysis and Forecasts8.1 Global Critical Communication Market 2021 - 20288.2 Regional Critical Communication Market 2021 - 2028

9. Mission Critical Company Analysis9.1 AGT International9.2 Atos SE9.3 Cisco Systems9.4 Dataminr9.5 Enforsys9.6 ESRI9.7 General Dynamics Corporation9.8 L3Harris Technologies9.9 Hexagon9.10 Hitachi Vantara9.11 Honeywell International9.12 Huawei Technologies9.13 IBM9.14 Ericsson9.15 Motorola Solutions9.16 NEC Corporation9.17 Nice Systems9.18 Nokia Corporation9.19 Northrop Grumman Corporation9.20 RapidSOS9.21 SAP SE9.22 SAS9.23 Sonim Technologies9.24 Tyler Technologies9.25 FirstNet9.26 Verizon9.27 AT&T9.28 Red Box Recorders Ltd.9.29 iNet Public Safety9.30 Codan Communications9.31 Intellitech Corporation9.32 Parallel Wireless9.33 Twilio9.34 Intersec9.35 Bandwidth9.36 Intrado9.37 Comtech

10. Mission Critical Company Case Studies10.1 AT&T10.2 Motorola Solutions10.3 Nokia10.4 L3Harris10.5 Ericsson10.6 ZTE10.7 Huawei Technologies10.8 Hytera10.9 Ascom10.10 Cobham Wireless

11. Critical Communication Case Studies11.1 Modernizing Public Safety Applications and Services11.2 5G Connected Ambulances11.3 Intelligent, Multiservice, and Ultra-Broadband Network Architecture11.4 Tsunami Preparedness with Connected Drones11.5 Emergency Communications Platforms

12. Conclusions and Recommendations12.1 Public Safety Sector12.2 Enterprise and Industrial Sectors

13. Appendix: Critical Communications Infrastructure, LTE and 5G in Industrial Verticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlg2gb

