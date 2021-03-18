DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Magazine Intelligence Automation Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mining Magazine Intelligence Automation Report provides a comprehensive review of automation within the mining industry.

It collates interviews with industry leaders and profiles on mines at various stages of automation to help stakeholders understand the operators and suppliers at the leading edge of this technology.The data for analysis has been aggregated through a global research effort, combined with qualitative interviews with operators and suppliers wherever possible.Each profile considers 11 categories: mine type, commodity, location, ownership, equipment, automation overview, commencement date, automation drivers, automation investment, operational personnel and next steps/outlook.The numbers were crunched according to both number of automated units on site as well as brand. Key Topics Covered: CREDITS FOREWORD 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARYi Discussion ii Heat Maps 2 INDUSTRY REVIEWi Commentary 3 PROFILESi Precious Metals ii Base Metals iii Other CommoditiesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4z3evg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mining-automation-intelligence-report-2020-summary-industry-review-profiles-301250511.html

SOURCE Research and Markets