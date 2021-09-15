Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (2021 To 2031) - Focus On Product Type, Application, End-users And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, End Users, 25 Countries' Data, Patent Scenario, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global minimally invasive surgical systems market is estimated to be valued at $27,882.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $55,716.7 million by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2031.

Key questions answered in the Report

What are the key regulations governing the minimally invasive surgical systems market, across the globe?

What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending their major share of research and development (R&D) investment?

How is the role of minimally invasive surgery technologies expected to evolve in the future?

Who are the leading players who hold significant dominance on the global minimally invasive surgical systems market, currently?

How likely are current business models to persist in the future?

What are the key market drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, and trends?

How do minimally invasive procedures function as compared to each other?

How is the expiration of patents likely to disrupt the market dynamics?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players in the minimally invasive surgical systems landscape?

What is the likelihood of new players entering the market in near term?

What is the current revenue contribution for different endoscopes and endoscopy systems, and what are the expected modifications in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution for the different types of conventional minimally invasive surgical systems, and what are expected modifications in the same forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution for the different types of surgical robotic systems, and what are the expected modifications in the same forecast period?

Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for business expansion activities, by the key players?

As per the National Cancer Institute, minimally invasive surgery is defined as, "surgery that is done using small incisions (cuts) and few stitches. During minimally invasive surgery, one or more small incisions may be made in the body. A laparoscope (thin, tube-like instrument with a light and a lens for viewing) is inserted through one opening to guide the surgery. Tiny surgical instruments are inserted through other openings to do the surgery. Minimally invasive surgery may cause less pain, scarring, and damage to healthy tissue, and the patient may have a faster recovery than with traditional surgery."

As per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), "Different types of computer-assisted surgical systems can be used for pre-operative planning, surgical navigation, and to assist in performing surgical procedures. Robotically assisted surgical (RAS) devices are one type of computer-assisted surgical system. Sometimes referred to as robotic surgery, RAS devices enable the surgeon to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments through one or more tiny incisions in the patient's body (minimally invasive) for a variety of surgical procedures."

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on elective surgical procedures in the first half of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted the daily hospital routine services on the global level. During the initial phase of the pandemic, hospitals greatly reduced or cancelled conducting elective surgical procedures for patient safety and to prioritize the care treatments for patients with COVID-19.

The reduction in the volume of elective surgical procedures on a large scale had a substantial impact on patients as well as a financial impact on the medical device manufacturers. This resulted in the decreased sales of the minimally invasive surgical systems.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the key players operating in the market, include Arthrex Inc., Asensus Surgical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical), Siemens Healthineers AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Sony Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The minimally invasive surgical systems market market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments from January 2017- July 2021, undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are product development and upgradations, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, funding activities, regulatory approvals, mergers, and acquisitions. The preferred strategy for companies has been partnerships, collaborations, and business expansions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Definition and Scope of Study

2 Markets2.1 Global Market Outlook ($Million)2.2 Key Enabling Technologies2.2.1 Rising Adoption of 4K Imaging Technologies2.2.2 Haptics in Minimally Invasive Surgical Technologies2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Minimally Invasive Surgical Technologies2.2.4 The Advent of Miniature Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments2.3 Business Model Analysis2.4 Patent Landscape2.4.1 Minimally Invasive Conventional Technologies2.4.2 Minimally Invasive Surgical Robotics2.4.3 Patent Expiration Impact2.5 Market Dynamics2.5.1 Overview2.5.2 Impact Analysis2.5.3 Market Drivers2.5.3.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases2.5.3.2 Advantages Over Open Surgeries2.5.3.3 Increase in Global Geriatric Population2.5.3.4 Increasing Healthcare Costs2.5.3.5 Technological Advancement in Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures and Technologies2.5.4 Market Restraints2.5.4.1 High Cost of Minimally Invasive Surgical Robotic Systems2.5.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals2.5.4.3 Restrictive Reimbursement Landscape2.5.5 Market Opportunities2.5.5.1 Engage in Mergers and Acquisitions to Diversify Endoscopic Portfolio2.5.5.2 Development of Surgical Simulators for Training Professionals2.5.5.3 Development of Low-Cost Surgical Robotic Systems2.5.6 Market Trends2.5.6.1 Operating Lease Programs Implemented by Surgical Robotic Manufacturers2.6 Industry Opportunity Analysis2.7 Supply Chain Analysis2.8 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic2.8.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario2.8.2 Post-COVID-19 Scenario2.9 Analyst Perspective

3 Application3.1 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (by Application)3.1.1 Overview3.1.2 Opportunity Assessment3.1.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis3.1.4 Market Size and Forecast3.1.4.1 Minimally Invasive Conventional Technologies3.1.4.1.1 General Surgery3.1.4.1.2 Urology Surgery3.1.4.1.3 Gynecology Surgery3.1.4.1.4 Orthopedic Surgery3.1.4.1.5 Cardiovascular Surgery3.1.4.1.6 Neurosurgery3.1.4.1.7 Others3.1.4.2 Minimally Invasive Surgical Robotics3.1.4.2.1 General Surgery3.1.4.2.2 Urology Surgery3.1.4.2.3 Gynecology Surgery3.1.4.2.4 Orthopedic Surgery3.1.4.2.5 Cardiovascular Surgery3.1.4.2.6 Neurosurgery3.1.4.2.7 Others3.2 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (by End User)3.2.1 Overview3.2.2 Opportunity Assessment3.2.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis3.2.4 Market Size and Forecast3.2.4.1 Minimally Invasive Conventional Technologies3.2.4.1.1 Hospitals3.2.4.1.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)3.2.4.1.3 Specialty Clinics3.2.4.2 Minimally Invasive Surgical Robotics3.2.4.2.1 Hospitals3.2.4.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)3.2.4.2.3 Specialty Clinics

4 Product

5 Region

6 Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles6.1 Competitive Benchmarking6.1.1 Market Share Analysis6.1.1.1 Minimally Invasive Conventional Technologies6.1.1.2 Minimally Invasive Surgical Robotics6.1.2 Key Strategies and Developments (Deal Tracking)6.1.2.1 Minimally Invasive Conventional Technologies6.1.2.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansion6.1.2.1.2 New Offerings and Upgradations6.1.2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activities6.1.2.1.4 Regulatory and Legal Activities6.1.2.1.5 Funding Activities6.1.2.2 Minimally Invasive Surgical Robotics6.1.2.2.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions6.1.2.2.2 New Offerings and Upgradations6.1.2.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activities6.1.2.2.4 Regulatory and Legal Activities6.1.2.2.5 Funding Activities6.1.3 Competitor Snapshot6.2 Company Profiles6.2.1 Overview6.2.2 Arthrex Inc.6.2.2.1 Company Outlook6.2.2.2 Role of the Company6.2.2.3 Product Portfolio6.2.2.4 Competitive Analysis6.2.2.4.1 Strengths of the Company6.2.2.4.2 Weakness of the Company6.2.3 Asensus Surgical, Inc.6.2.4 Boston Scientific Corporation6.2.5 Conmed Corporation6.2.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation6.2.7 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.6.2.8 Karl Storz SE & Co. KG6.2.9 Medtronic plc 6.2.10 Olympus Corporation 6.2.11 Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical) 6.2.12 Siemens Healthineers AG 6.2.13 Smith & Nephew plc 6.2.14 Sony Corporation 6.2.15 Product Portfolio 6.2.16 Stryker Corporation 6.2.17 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

7 Research Methodology

