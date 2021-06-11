Global Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mineral wool ceiling tiles market reached a value of US$ 10.5 Billion in 2020. Mineral wool ceiling tiles refer to high-grade interior decorative material, containing mineral wool fiber as the main raw material. They can be produced in a wide range of sizes, thicknesses, finished faces and densities, depending upon the performance and specification required. These tiles are used in offices, schools, hospitals, retail units, etc.

Mineral wool ceiling tiles offer several advantages over competing products and have numerous performance characteristics including fire resistance, sound insulation, light reflectance, physical strength and durability. Over the past several years, the market for mineral wool ceiling tiles has witnessed a strong growth, thereby representing the biggest segment of the global ceiling tiles industry. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mineral wool ceiling tiles market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Global Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Market Drivers:

Mineral wool ceiling tiles do not pose any threat to the environment or health as they are free from formaldehyde and other harmful substances. These tiles are recyclable, inhibit fungal and bacterial infection, and do not emit volatile organic compounds. Moreover, waste mineral wool can also act as a substitute for primary mineral wool for manufacturing such tiles. The use of waste fiber reduces the environmental impact caused by the production of virgin alternatives and avoids the material going to landfill.

In recent years, the consumers have started to incline towards stylish and less expensive false ceiling options which, in turn, has contributed to the demand for mineral wool ceiling tiles. False ceilings enhance aesthetics, provide interiors a luxurious look and expand the variety of lighting fixtures.

Mounting disposable incomes coupled with rising living standards has enabled the consumers to opt for luxurious housing projects and other infrastructural developments. This has further spurred the demand for mineral wool ceiling tiles across both the residential and non-residential sectors.

Simplified installation processes due to various technological advancements have led the manufacturers to provide perfect alignment and optimum finish to the end-consumers. Some of the instances of installation systems are exposed demountable systems, concealed- and semi-concealed demountable systems, click fastening systems, parallel and cross pan grid, clear spanning, and acoustic baffle systems.

Competitive Landscape:The market is fragmented with the presence of numerous unorganized manufacturers operating in the market.

Some of the major players include:

SAS International Ltd.

ROCKFON

USG Corporation

Knauf Gips KG

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Ceiling Tiles Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Breakup by Region5.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Forecast5.6 Key Players 6 Global Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Industry6.1 Market Overview6.2 Market Performance6.3 Impact of COVID-196.4 Market Breakup by Region6.5 Market Breakup by Application6.6 Market Forecast6.7 Price Analysis6.7.1 Key Price Indicators6.7.2 Price Structure6.7.2 Margin Analysis6.8 SWOT Analysis6.8.1 Overview6.8.2 Strengths6.8.3 Weaknesses6.8.4 Opportunities6.8.5 Threats6.9 Value Chain Analysis6.9.1 Overview6.9.2 Pre-Processing of Raw Materials6.9.3 Manufacturing6.9.4 Distribution6.9.5 Exports6.9.6 Retailers6.9.7 End-Users6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.10.1 Overview6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.10.4 Degree of Competition6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 7 Performance of Key Regions7.1 North America7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Europe7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Asia Pacific7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market by Application8.1 Residential8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Non-Residential8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Competitive Landscape 10 Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Detailed Process Flow10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures11.3 Plant Layout11.4 Plant Machinery11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures11.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures11.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures11.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures11.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures11.10 Other Capital Investments 12 Loans and Financial Assistance 13 Project Economics13.1 Capital Cost of the Project13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain13.4 Taxation and Depreciation13.5 Income Projections13.6 Expenditure Projections13.7 Financial Analysis13.8 Profit Analysis 14 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1ip65

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mineral-wool-ceiling-tiles-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity--forecasts-301310934.html

SOURCE Research and Markets