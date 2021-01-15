Global Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Market And Technology Forecasts, 2020-2029 - Indigenous Programs, Increasing Maritime Threats, Advancements In Autonomous Platforms, Military Modernization Programs

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mine Countermeasures (MCM) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mine Countermeasures (MCM) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market revenue for Global Mine Countermeasures Market accounted for USD 2.04 Billion in the year 2020 and it is anticipated to reach a value of around USD 2.85 Billion by the year 2029. The market growth dynamics account for a CAGR of around 3.40% over the forecast period, 2020-2029.

The Sea Mine continues to be a constant threat to global navies, with relatively primitive moored and drifting contact mines to technologically sophisticated influence mines. About a million naval mines are reported to be held by more than 60 nations. Since the end of World War II, naval mines have severely damaged or sunk nearly four times as many U.S. Navy ships as all other modes of attack combined.

Based on specialized low-signature warships usually armed with hull-mounted or dynamic depth sonars, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for mine detection and destruction, and advanced data systems for mine warfare, Navies globally are focusing on modernizing their legacy MCM capabilities. The major areas of investment being focused on in the mine countermeasures market are sonar advancements, the deployment of remotely controlled minesweeper, upgraded command and control (C2) systems, autonomous and unmanned systems, innovative mine effectors, and improvised explosive device (IED) disposal.

Variables such as focusing on improving frontline situational awareness and increasing occurrences of asymmetric and network-centered warfare have a major positive impact on the mine countermeasures market. Moreover, the increase in defense spending, particularly in emerging economies, and subsequent investments in the procurement of such systems are further boosting the growth of the market. Factors such as high cost of acquisition, and nations with no coastline, however, hinder the growth of the market to some extent. Increasing terrorist attacks and a focus on counter operations, and the launch of modernization programs by many nations around the world, have created promising opportunities for the mine countermeasures market to grow.

North America is expected to dominate the global market with a market value of around USD 0.86 billion owing to the increasing R&D investment in this sector coupled with an infrastructure that supports the same. The rising global conflicts and cross-border tension between countries including China, India, Pakistan, and Others in the APAC region is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the Global Mine Countermeasures Market. APAC is expected to be the second-largest market with a value of around USD 0.83 Billion. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period with a CAGR of around 4.14%.

