Global Military Robots Market (2021 To 2030) - By Application, Mode Of Operation, Platform And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Robots Market by Application, Mode of Operation, and Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Military robots are autonomous or remote-controlled machines designed specifically for military applications such as surveillance, search and rescue, as well as transportation. Robot deployments in modern battles are supported by the changing nature of warfare and the high costs and soldier casualties. High soldier casualties in the past wars have raised concerns and resulted in various governments investing in new robotic systems to maintain a fleet of UUVs, UAVs, and UGVs for critical mission operations.The investment in military robots and related technologies has become quite important for the defense forces throughout the world. Since military robots systems would result in requirements for lesser warfighters, superior defense capabilities could be made available into previously inaccessible locations, and human losses would be reduced by removing military personnel from dangerous missions, military robots systems would prove to be a big military advantage.For the purpose of analysis, the report segments the global military robots market based on application, mode of operation, platform, and region. The report outlines the details about major applications of military robots, which include combat support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), mine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and others. In addition, the study provides information about various modes of operation such as human-operated and autonomous. Furthermore, the platforms covered in the study include airborne robots, land robots, and marine robots. Moreover, it analyses the current market trends of military robots across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests future growth opportunities by analyzing the government regulations & policies. Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global military robots market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall military robots market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global military robots market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current military robots market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Key player positioning, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in investments to develop autonomous systems throughout the world3.5.1.2. Rise in demand for underwater drones for defense and security applications3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. High cost of military drones3.5.2.2. Communication problems associated with autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs)3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Increasing investment for robotics technologies in unmanned ground vehicles3.5.3.2. Rise in defense spending globally3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer trends3.6.2.2. Technology trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis3.6.3.1. GDP3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis3.6.3.3. Employment index3.6.4. Impact on the military robots industry CHAPTER 4: MILITARY ROBOTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION4.1. Overview4.2. Combat support4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR)4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Mine clearance4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD)4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country4.6. Others4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: MILITARY ROBOTS MARKET, BY MODE OF OPERATION5.1. Overview5.2. Human operated5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Autonomous5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: MILITARY ROBOTS MARKET, BY PLATFORM6.1. Overview6.2. Airborne robots6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Land robots6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. Marine robots6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: MILITARY ROBOTS MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. BAE Systems plc8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Product portfolio8.1.5. Business performance8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. Elbit Systems Ltd.8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Business performance8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD. (IAI)8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Business performance8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. Business performance8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Operating business segments8.6.4. Product portfolio8.6.5. Business performance8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Product portfolio8.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments8.8. RHEINMETALL AG8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.8.4. Product portfolio8.8.5. Business performance8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. SAAB AB8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Business performance8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. THALES GROUP8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Business performance8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mch4t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-military-robots-market-2021-to-2030---by-application-mode-of-operation-platform-and-region-301411917.html

SOURCE Research and Markets