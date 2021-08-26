Global Military Robots Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.A military robot refers to a human-operated or automated mechanical device that is used for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) activities on land, water and air. The robots are specifically configured for military functions and are equipped with global positioning systems (GPS), Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) systems and fiber optics tethers to transform, receive and forward information to various endpoints. They are also used for operations involving search and rescue, combat support, transportation, mine clearance and firefighting. Some of the commonly used military robots, such as Unmanned Security Vehicles (USVs), are equipped with sensors, video and thermal cameras, microphones and two-way radios. They provide backup against heavy artillery and can also be used to rescue injured soldiers or troops from the battlefield. Global Military Robots Market Trends and Drivers:The market is primarily being driven by an alarming increase in terrorism across the globe. In line with this, the growing requirement for efficient military robots that can perform hazardous tasks and can be deployed in life-threatening situations to minimize the casualties of soldiers is further facilitating the demand for military robots. Significant advancements in robotics and automation technologies are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. For instance, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has enabled the production of military robots with advanced monitoring, targeting and information gathering systems.Governments of both emerging and developed nations are investing significantly to improve their existing security infrastructure. Initiatives are continually being undertaken to equip air, marine and land forces with advanced security solutions, such as wheeled, tracked and legged robots, wearable robots, Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs) and Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV). Other factors, including increasing investments in the defense sector and the implementation of various military modernization programs, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bae Systems, Boston Dynamics, Cobham Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Endeavor Robotics (iRobot), General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Qinetiq, Saab AB, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global military robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global military robots market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of operation?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global military robots market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Military Robots Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Platform6.1 Land Robots6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Wheeled6.1.2.2 Tracked6.1.2.3 Legged6.1.2.4 Wearable6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Marine Robots6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Major Types6.2.2.1 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)6.2.2.2 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)6.2.2.3 Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)6.2.3 Market Forecast6.3 Airborne Robots6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Major Types6.3.2.1 Small UAV6.3.2.2 Strategic UAV6.3.2.3 Tactical UAV6.3.2.4 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)6.3.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Search and Rescue7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Combat Support7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Transportation7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 EOD7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Mine Clearance7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Firefighting7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast7.8 Others7.8.1 Market Trends7.8.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Mode of Operation8.1 Human Operated8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Autonomous8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Bae Systems14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.2 Boston Dynamics14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Cobham Plc.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.5 Endeavor Robotics (iRobot)14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 General Dynamics Corporation14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Qinetiq14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials 14.3.10 Saab AB14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfutro

