Global Military Robots And Autonomous Systems Market Report 2021: Evolution Of Airborne Military Robot Systems, Technologies, Markets, And Outlays (Expenditures) Over The Next 8 Years

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems Report 2021 examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of airborne military robot systems, technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years

Military robots are autonomous robots or remote-controlled mobile robots created for military functions, from transport to search & rescue and strike mission. Some of these robotic systems are presently in use, and several such robots are under development. These military robots and autonomous systems just rolling out or already in the prototype stage are far more proficient, logical, and autonomous than ones now in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As new add-ons are developed, military robots will be able to take on a wider set of battlefield roles. As of now, the United States military remains the largest user of these robots, however, countries like China and Russia are investing billions in robotics research and development that will allow them to narrow the gap with the US.Throughout the report, we show how military robots and autonomous systems are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", the emergence of a new military robot and autonomous system technology.In this report, we have classified military robots and autonomous system industry under 5 major groups.

1 Introduction1.1 Objective1.2 Market definition1.3 Methodology1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario1.5 Who will benefit from this report1.6 Language 2 Executive Summary2.1 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems - Trends and Insights2.2 Major Findings2.3 Major Conclusions2.4 Important Tables and Graphs 3 Current and Future Technologies Overview of the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems3.1 Introduction3.2 Types of Military Robots & Autonomous Systems3.3 Current Technologies3.4 Future Technologies 4 Current and Future Market Overview of the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems4.1 Introduction4.2 Number of Military Robots & Autonomous Systems - Per Region4.3 Current Markets4.4 Future Markets4.5 How to reach scale4.5.1 Challenges Involved in Scaling4.5.2 Strategy for Scaling 5 Market Analysis5.1 Introduction5.1.1 Industry Chain Structure5.1.2 Support for Local Industry5.1.3 Policy5.1.4 Drivers5.1.5 Inhibitors5.1.6 Opportunities5.1.7 Challenges5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis5.3 Macro environment5.3.1 Macroeconomic factors5.3.2 Political5.3.3 Economic5.3.4 Social5.3.5 Technological5.4 Forecast factors 6 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems by Regions to 20286.1 Introduction6.2 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Regions overview 7 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Technology to 20287.1 Introduction7.2 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems by Software Technologies overview7.2.1 Computer Vision7.2.2 Natural Language Processing7.2.3 Edge Computing7.2.4 Complex Event Process7.2.5 Transfer Learning AI7.2.6 Hardware Acceleration for AI7.2.7 Reinforcement Learning7.2.8 Generative Adversarial Networks7.2.9 Mixed Reality 7.2.10 Emotion Research - Affective Computing7.3 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems by Hardware Technologies overview7.3.1 Power Source7.3.2 Actuation7.3.3 Sensing7.3.4 Manipulation7.3.5 Locomotion7.3.6 Environmental Interaction & Navigation7.3.7 Human-Robot Interaction7.3.8 Control 8 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Applications to 20288.1 Introduction8.2 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Applications overview8.2.1 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)8.2.2 Search and Rescue8.2.3 Combat8.2.4 Transportation8.2.5 Explosive Ordnance Disposal8.2.6 Mine Clearance8.2.7 Firefighting8.2.8 Others 9 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Operations to 20289.1 Introduction9.2 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems by Operations overview9.2.1 Fully Autonomous9.2.2 Semi-Autonomous 10 Global Military Robots & Autonomous System Market by Platforms to 202810.1 Introduction10.2 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Platforms overview10.2.1 Land-Based Platforms10.2.2 Air Based Platforms10.2.3 Sea Based Platforms 11 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by End Users to 202811.1 Introduction11.2 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems by End Users overview11.2.1 Army11.2.2 Air Force11.2.3 Navy 12 Events based forecast for the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market to 202812.1 Introduction12.2 Events forecast factors12.3 Event Forecast by Regions12.4 Event Forecast by Software Technologies & Hardware Technologies12.5 Event Forecast by Applications12.6 Event Forecast by Operations12.7 Event Forecast by Platforms12.8 Event Forecast by End Users 13 Leading Companies in the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market

Agility Robotics

Airbus Defence & Space

Autonomous Solutions Inc

BAE Systems

Boeing Co

Clearpath Robotics

Cobham

Ekso Bionics

Elbit Systems

Energrid

FLIR Systems

Inmarsat

iRobot Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3 ASV

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Meggitt

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group

Northrop Grumman Corp

Percepto

Saab

Sarcos Robotics

Seismic

ST Engineering

Sterela

Textron

Thales

UVeye

Velodyne

