Global Military Cyber Weapons Markets 2021-2027: Security Type, Application, Offensive Technology, Defensive Technology, Techniques

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Cyber Weapons - Market and Technologies Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Military Cyber Weapons - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027"examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of military cyber weapon technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years ( 2019-2027) in the defence Industry.

It also examines military cyber weapons markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Military Cyber Weapons are software and IT systems that, through Information and Communication Technology (ICT) networks, manipulate, deny, disrupt, degrade, or destroy targeted information systems or networks. Commonly, cyber technology will have dual functions: attack/defence, peaceful/aggressive, legal/illegal.

A large number of cyber operations use computer administration tools that have multiple uses. In these cases, the difference lies in the intent of the user, not the capability of the cyber tool. The global military cyber weapon market is dominated by companies based in the United States, Israel and EUThroughout the report, we show how military cyber weapons are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady-state", the emergence of new military cyber weapons technology.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various military cyber weapon tech in the defence market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key Defense Markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction1.1 Objective1.2 Market definition1.3 Methodology1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario1.5 Who will benefit from this report1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers1.5.2 Defense Primes1.5.3 Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners1.6 Language 2 Executive Summary2.1 Military Cyber Weapons - Classification Based on Security Type, Application, Technology and Technique2.2 Military Cyber Weapons - Trends and Insights2.3 Major Findings2.4 Major Conclusions2.5 Important Tables and Graphs 3 Current and Future Technologies - Military Cyber Weapons3.1 Introduction3.2 Classification by Security Type3.2.1 End Point Security3.2.2 Network Security3.2.3 Application Security3.2.4 Cloud Security3.2.5 Content Security3.2.6 Industrial Control System Security3.3 Classification by Application3.3.1 Communication Network3.3.2 Power Grid3.3.3 Air Traffic Control3.3.4 Transportation Systems3.3.5 Financial Systems3.3.6 Hospitals3.4 Classification by Offensive Technology3.4.1 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)3.4.2 Penetration Driven Assault3.4.3 Reverse Rules Attack3.4.4 Worms & Viruses3.5 Classification by Defensive Technology3.5.1 Anti-Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)3.5.2 Anti-Penetration Driven Assault3.5.3 Anti-Reverse Rules Attack3.5.4 Anti-Worms & Viruses3.6 Classification by Techniques3.6.1 Binary Exploitation3.6.2 Cryptography3.6.3 Forensics3.6.4 Reverse Engineering3.6.5 Web Exploitation3.7 Current Technologies3.8 Future Technologies 4 Current and Future Market Overview - Military Cyber Weapons4.1 Introduction4.2 Current Markets4.3 Future Markets4.4 How to reach scale4.4.1 Challenges Involved in Scaling4.4.2 Strategy for Scaling 5 Market Analysis5.1 Introduction5.1.1 Industry Chain Structure5.1.2 Support for Local Industry5.1.3 Policy5.1.4 Drivers5.1.5 Inhibitors5.1.6 Opportunities5.1.7 Challenges5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis5.2.1 Competitive Rivalry5.2.2 Supplier Power5.2.3 Buyer Power5.2.4 Threat of Substitution5.2.5 Threat of New Entry5.3 Macro environment5.3.1 Macroeconomic factors5.3.2 Political5.3.3 Economic5.3.4 Social5.3.5 Technological5.4 Forecast factors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjdc3m

