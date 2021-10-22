Global Migraine Drugs Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Migraine Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global migraine drugs market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Migraine is a neurological condition that causes unilateral or throbbing pain in the forehead, side of the head or around the eyes. The pain is often accompanied by autonomic symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, photophobia and phonophobia. Migraine is generally diagnosed by examining the patient's medical history and symptoms, as well as by performing blood tests, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computerized tomography (CT) scans. At present, over the counter (OTC) medicines and prescribed injections are available to relieve the symptoms and reduce the frequency and severity of migraine attacks. These drugs are either taken regularly or during attacks or exacerbations of chronic pain.A significant rise in the prevalence and diagnosis of migraine represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the improvement in reimbursement policies for migraine medications, along with the escalating demand for precision medicines, is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for electrical nerve stimulating devices to treat migraine and the expected approval of new classes of drugs that are in late-stage pipeline and have higher clinical efficacy, such as the introduction of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibodies, are also driving the market growth. Besides this, the testing of migraine drugs for the treatment of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is expected to create a positive influence on the market growth.

For instance, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which was examining Zavegepant for the treatment of acute migraines, has commenced the clinical trial on the same drug to mitigate the neuro-immune consequences among COVID-19 patients. However, a decline in clinical visits and procedural treatment of migraines due to social distancing norms has impacted the market growth. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global migraine drugs market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc (Abbvie Inc.), Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global migraine drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global migraine drugs market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global migraine drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Migraine Drugs Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type6.1 Abortive Treatment6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Preventive Treatment6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Drug Type7.1 Triptans7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Ergot Alkaloids7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 NSAIDs7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Acetylcholine Inhibitors/ Neurotoxins7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Ditans7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 CGRP mAbs7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Others7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Route of Administration8.1 Oral8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Injectable8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Hospital-Based Pharmacies9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Retail Pharmacies9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Others9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Abbott Laboratories15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Allergan PLC (Abbvie Inc.)15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Amgen Inc.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 AstraZeneca PLC15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals)15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Eisai Co. Ltd.15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Eli Lilly and Company15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Endo International PLC15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 GlaxoSmithKline PLC15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 Johnson & Johnson15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Merck & Co.15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.12 Novartis AG15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio15.3.12.3 Financials15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.13 Pfizer Inc.15.3.13.1 Company Overview15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio15.3.13.3 Financials15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.14 Sanofi SA15.3.14.1 Company Overview15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio15.3.14.3 Financials15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited15.3.15.1 Company Overview15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio15.3.15.3 Financials15.3.15.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/443di1

