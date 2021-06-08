Global Microspheres Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microspheres Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microspheres market reached a value of US$ 4.6 Billion in 2020. Microspheres refer to solid sphere-shaped particles available in sizes ranging from 1 to 1000 m. They are usually made using glass, ceramic, fly ash, metal and polymers and have controlled opacity, particle size distribution, gravity and electrostatic charge. In the medical sector, microspheres are used for drug administration and embolization, along with testing and development of medical equipment. They are lightweight, have portability and high compression abilities owing to which, they are used in the production of elastics, plastics, steel, automobiles, beauty care and personal care products. They are also used for developing low thickness boring liquid and concrete slurry for oil and gas extraction activities. In addition, they find extensive applications across aviation, aerospace, defense and construction sectors.The thriving pharmaceutical and medical industries, along with the growing need for advanced drug delivery systems, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, microspheres are gaining traction for bone tissue engineering and radioembolization to treat liver cancer, along with the development of biopharmaceuticals. In the oil and gas industry, they are used for torque control in drilling fluids and mud lubricity in drilling machines. There is also an increase in the demand for paints and powder coatings that utilize microspheres for their high strength, low viscosity, gloss control and radiation curable properties. Moreover, factors including growing spending capacity of consumers, increasing research and development (R&D) in life sciences and biotechnology and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are also favoring the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global microspheres market to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M, AkzoNobel, Nouryon, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Company, Chase Corporation, Trelleborg, Momentive Performance Materials, Potters Industries, Luminex Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Bangs Laboratories, Cospheric, Asia Pacific Microspheres, Mo-Sci Corporation, Sigmund Lindner, SIR-Spheres, etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Microspheres Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Raw Material5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Hollow6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Solid6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Raw Material7.1 Glass7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Ceramic7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Fly Ash7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Polymer7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Metal7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Construction Composites8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Medical Technology8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Life Science & Biotechnology8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Paints & Coatings8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Cosmetics & Personal Care8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Oil & Gas8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Automotive8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast8.8 Aerospace8.8.1 Market Trends8.8.2 Market Forecast8.9 Others8.9.1 Market Trends8.9.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 3M14.3.2 AkzoNobel14.3.3 Nouryon14.3.4 Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Company14.3.5 Chase Corporation14.3.6 Trelleborg14.3.7 Momentive Performance Materials14.3.8 Potters Industries14.3.9 Luminex Corporation 14.3.10 Merit Medical Systems 14.3.11 Bangs Laboratories 14.3.12 Cospheric 14.3.13 Asia Pacific Microspheres 14.3.14 Mo-Sci Corporation 14.3.15 Sigmund Lindner 14.3.16 SIR-Spheres

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ob3vbb

