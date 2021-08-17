Global MicroRNA (miRNA) Market Report 2021-2028: Continuous Rise In Research Activities Across MicroRNA Biomarkers Prognosis, Therapeutics, And Diagnosis

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "microRNA Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Services; By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microRNA market size is expected to reach USD 3.51 billion by 2028

The rising adoption of microRNA as a biomarker is driving the market. These biomarkers are particularly important in genome-wide population studies, data-driven methods, as they have the ability to demonstrate high robustness and reproducibility, as compared to traditional procedures. Hence, such molecules serve as a promising drug candidate to develop biomarkers. Moreover, growing interest in liquid-based biopsies has further led to its increased importance in biomarker discovery and further development.Continuous rise in research activities has also explored the potential of microRNA biomarkers across prognosis, therapeutics, and diagnosis to favor the market expansion in near future. In this direction, in January 2020, research scholars have explored the presence of microRNA in the peripheral blood vessel as a biomarker to diagnose bipolar II disorder using NGS. These microRNAs could serve as a possible non-invasive solution to diagnose any indication of neurodegenerative disorders.The cardiovascular segment is projected to witness a lucrative market growth rate over the assessment period. This is primarily due to the introduction of novel biomarkers for early diagnosis of heart-related ailments, and significant investments in the sector.microRNAs are presumed to be an attractive option for cardiovascular therapeutics due to their several benefits such as tissue-specific expressions, secretion of body fluids, and stability. Moreover, many studies gave also pointed to the role of microRNAs in the regulation of lipoprotein metabolism, hypertension, blood pressure, and even progression of adjacent co-morbidities. Asia Pacific market is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the microRNA study period. The growth in the region is primarily due to advancements in genomics and proteomics in genomic studies and the rapid adoption of new tools supporting research goals.For instance, in March 2021, researchers based in Chinese universities have identified blood microRNA as a potential biomarker for hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome via microarray-based profiling. In addition, a market study has also paved several computational tools to predict the relation between miRNA and its target microRNA. Market participants operating in the microRNA industry include

Merck KgaA

Thermo Fisher

BioGenex

New England Biolabs

Horizon Discovery

GeneCopoeia

Quantabio

NanoString

SeqMatic LLC

Sistemic Scotland Limited

Synlogic

QIAGEN

Miltenyi Biotec

Biodynamics Laboratory Inc.

OriGene Technologies.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Highlights 3. Research Methodology3.1. Overview3.2. Data Products 4. microRNA Market Insights4.1. microRNA - Industry snapshot4.2. microRNA Market Dynamics4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities4.2.1.1. Wide adoption of microRNA tools4.2.1.2. Disease associated applications4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges4.2.2.1. Scalability issues4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4. PESTLE Analysis4.5. microRNA Market Industry trends4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis 5. microRNA Market Assessment by Product5.1. Key Findings5.2. Introduction5.2.1. Global microRNA Market, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3. Instruments5.4. Consumables 6. Global microRNA Market, by Services6.1. Key Findings6.2. Introduction6.2.1. Global microRNA Market, By Service Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3. Service Type6.3.1. Global microRNA Market, by Powder, By Region, 2016- 2028 (USD Million)6.3.2. Isolation & Purification6.3.3. miRNA cDNA Synthesis6.3.4. Profiling, Localization, & Quantification6.3.5. Functional Analysis6.4. Specimen6.4.1. Global microRNA Market, by Specimen, by Region, 2016- 2028 (USD Million)6.4.2. Whole Blood6.4.3. Serum6.4.4. Plasma6.4.5. FFPE6.4.6. Fresh Frozen Tissue 7. Global microRNA Market, by End Use7.1. Key Findings7.2. Introduction7.2.1. Global microRNA Market, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies7.4. Academic & Government Research Institutes 8. microRNA Market Assessment by Application8.1. Key Findings8.2. Introduction8.2.1. Global microRNA Market, By Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)8.3. Cancer8.4. Infectious Diseases8.5. Immunological Disorder8.6. Cardiovascular Disease8.7. Neurological Disease 9. microRNA Market Assessment by Geography9.1. Key findings9.2. Introduction9.2.1. microRNA Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016- 2028 (USD Million) 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions 11. Company Profiles11.1. Company Overview11.2. Financial Performance11.3. Product & Services Benchmarking11.4. Recent DevelopmentFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ik8orm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microrna-mirna-market-report-2021-2028-continuous-rise-in-research-activities-across-microrna-biomarkers-prognosis-therapeutics-and-diagnosis-301356854.html

SOURCE Research and Markets