Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Report 2021-2028 Featuring Raphas, Novartis, 3M, BD And Co, B. Braun, Nanopass Technologies, Termo, Smiths Medical, Cardinal Health

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Hollow, Dissolving, Solid, Coated), By Material (Metal, Silicon, Polymer), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts,...

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Hollow, Dissolving, Solid, Coated), By Material (Metal, Silicon, Polymer), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microneedle drug delivery systems market size is expected to reach USD 8.10 billion by 2028

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for safer alternatives to the conventional hypodermic injection and increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive and pain-free administration of drugs are expected to boost the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing cases of diabetes are expected to boost the market growth. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of diabetics has already reached 463 million and is predicted to rise in the next 10 years.Drug delivery via microneedles is one of the most efficient procedures compared to traditional hypodermic injections. Microneedles are a self-administering platform for transdermal medication delivery that has a high drug bioavailability.

The microneedle design and drug formulation can control the dose, delivery rate, and efficacy of the medications. Microneedle also helps reduce or eliminate biohazardous sharps waste. In the coming years, microneedles are expected to have a greater impact on clinical care.Microneedles are still under development and use a variety of drugs in clinical trials. The majority of studies have shown that this technique produces positive effects. This approach has the potential to be used for therapeutic purposes in a variety of fields.

For instance, Carnegie Mellon University is developing a COVID-19 vaccination injection method employing 3D printed hybrid microneedle arrays (Hybrid-MNA). The Hybrid-MNA approach not only allows for lower doses, but is also painless and has the potential to be self-administered.

These technologies are predicted to enable the production of microneedles at a cheaper cost. Microneedles have a wide range of applications, including vaccine administration, hormonal delivery, cancer therapy, pain management, and cosmetics. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Report Highlights

The hollow type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 as they are considered ideal for the use of vaccine and hormonal therapy patients

The dissolving type segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period as it only requires one step and the microneedle needs not to be removed after insertion

The metal material segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Stainless steel and titanium are the most frequently employed metals

By application, the drug delivery segment dominated the market in 2020. The vaccine delivery segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increased awareness regarding vaccination among the population

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies, such as China and India

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segment Outlook2.3. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent market outlook3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Reimbursement framework3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market driver analysis3.4.1.1. The increasing demand for a safer substitute to conventional hypodermic injections3.4.1.2. Increase in diabetic cases across the globe3.4.1.3. Technological advancements3.4.2. Market restraint analysis3.4.2.1. Limited number of approved products3.4.2.2. Complications/risks associated with microneedles3.5. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis Tools3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Definitions and Scope4.1.1. Solid4.1.2. Hollow4.1.3. Dissolving4.1.4. Coated4.2. Type Market Share, 2020 & 20284.3. Segment Dashboard4.4. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type Outlook4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following4.5.1. Solid4.5.2. Hollow4.5.3. Dissolving4.5.4. Coated Chapter 5. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Definitions and Scope5.1.1. Silicon5.1.2. Metal5.1.3. Polymer5.2. Material Market Share, 2020 & 20285.3. Segment Dashboard5.4. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market by Material Outlook5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following5.5.1. Silicon5.5.2. Metal5.5.3. Polymer Chapter 6. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Definitions and Scope6.1.1. Dermatology6.1.2. Drug delivery6.1.3. Pain management6.1.4. Cancer therapy6.1.5. Vaccine delivery6.2. Material Market Share, 2020 & 20286.3. Segment Dashboard6.4. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market by Application Outlook6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following6.5.1. Dermatology6.5.2. Hormone delivery6.5.3. Pain management6.5.4. Cancer therapy6.5.5. Vaccine delivery Chapter 7. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Regional market share analysis, 2020 & 20287.2. Regional Market Dashboard7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot7.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2020 Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants8.2. Company/Competition Categorization8.2.1. Innovators8.3. Vendor Landscape

Raphas

Novartis International AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun

Nanopass Technologies Limited

Termo

Smiths Medical

Cardinal Health

3M

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx4fi8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microneedle-drug-delivery-systems-market-report-2021-2028-featuring-raphas-novartis-3m-bd-and-co-b-braun-nanopass-technologies-termo-smiths-medical-cardinal-health-301429895.html

SOURCE Research and Markets