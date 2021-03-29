Global Microinsurance Market Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecasts, 2015-2018 & 2020-2026 With 2019 As The Base Year

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microinsurance Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microinsurance Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microinsurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% during 2020-2026.

The global microinsurance market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global microinsurance market by segmenting the market based on product type, provider, model type and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

As an aspect of microfinance, the coverage provided to low income households with restricted access to income and low value assets is microinsurance. By formulating a personalised package with low premiums, it supports people belonging to the financially poorer segment of society and offers coverage for sickness, accident, disability and death. It also tackles various property threats against crops, livestock and burning. Market Drivers

Micro Insurance is Affordable and has Transparent Dynamics

Safeguard Against Exorbitant Medical Bills

Preference amongst Individuals in Higher Income Segments

Microinsurance Products tend to be Much Less Costly than Traditional Products

Market Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2019

Historical Period: 2015-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1 Report Description1.1.1 Objective of the Study1.1.2 Target Audience1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings1.2 Report's Scope1.3 Research Methodology1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews1.3.4 Assumptions 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Microinsurance Market3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges 4. Global Microinsurance Market Analysis4.1 Market Portraiture4.2 Market by Product Type4.3 Market by Provider4.4 Market by Model Type4.5 Market by Region 4.6 Impact of COVID-19 5. Global Microinsurance Market by Product Type5.1 Market Overview5.2 Property Insurance5.3 Health Insurance5.4 Life Insurance5.5 Index Insurance5.6 Accidental Death and Disability Insurance5.7 Others 6. Global Microinsurance Market by Provider6.1 Market Overview6.2 Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)6.3 Microinsurance through Aid/Government Support 7. Global Microinsurance Market by Model Type7.1 Market Overview7.2 Partner Agent Model7.3 Full-Service Model7.4 Provider Driven Model7.5 Community-Based/Mutual Model7.6 Others 8. Global Microinsurance Market by Region8.1 Market Overview8.2 Europe8.2.1 Germany8.2.2 United Kingdom8.2.3 France8.2.4 Italy8.2.5 Spain8.2.6 Netherlands8.2.7 Russia8.2.8 Rest of the Europe8.3 North America8.3.1 United States8.3.2 Canada8.4 Asia Pacific8.4.1 China8.4.2 Japan8.4.3 South Korea8.4.4 Australia8.4.5 India8.4.6 Indonesia8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Mexico8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Argentina8.5.4 Rest of Latin America8.6 Middle East & Africa8.6.1 Saudi Arabia8.6.2 Turkey8.6.3 United Arab Emirates8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 9. SWOT Analysis 10. Porter's Five Forces 11. Market Value Chain Analysis 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 Competitive Scenario12.2 Company Profiles12.2.1 Albaraka12.2.2 Amhara Credit and Savings Institution 12.2.3 ASA.12.2.4 Banco do Nordeste12.2.5 Bandhan Financial Services12.2.6 FundaciOn de la MujerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdjvww

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microinsurance-market-growth-trends-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-2015-2018--2020-2026-with-2019-as-the-base-year-301257454.html

SOURCE Research and Markets