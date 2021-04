Global Microinsurance Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microinsurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microinsurance market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. As a component of microfinance, microinsurance is the coverage offered to low-income households with limited income access and low-valued assets. It aids individuals belonging to the financially weaker section of the society by formulating a tailored plan with low premiums and provides compensation for illness, injury, disabilities and death.

It also covers various property risks against crops, cattle and fire. It merges multiple small financial units into a more massive structure and provides a cushion against unexpected losses and exorbitant interest rates charged by unorganized money lenders. Microinsurance can be delivered through various models such as the partner-agent model, all-in-one-insurance model, full-service model and community-based model which can be administered through certified institutions and intermediaries. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global microinsurance market to reach a value of US$ 103.5 Billion by 2026.Growth of the insurance sector across the globe and increasing access to financial services among all classes of the society are the chief factors driving the market growth. Recent advancements such as peer-to-peer models and other such consumer-friendly insurance models are also positively influencing the market. These new trends provide consumers with access to flexible products and an end-to-end digital experience ensuring transparency between the insurance taker and service provider. Additionally, as more products are becoming digitally available, microinsurance policies have gained preference amongst individuals in higher income segments as well.This latest report provides a deep insight into the global microinsurance market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global microinsurance market in any manner. Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Property Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Index Insurance

Accidental Death and Disability Insurance

Others

Market Breakup by Provider:

Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)

Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support

Market by Breakup Model Type:

Partner Agent Model

Full-Service Model

Provider Driven Model

Community-Based/Mutual Model

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global microinsurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global microinsurance industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global microinsurance market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the model type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global microinsurance industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global microinsurance industry?

What is the structure of the global microinsurance industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global microinsurance industry?

What are the profit margins in the global microinsurance industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Microinsurance Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Provider 5.6 Market Breakup by Model Type5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Property Insurance6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Health Insurance6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Life Insurance6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Index Insurance6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Accidental Death and Disability Insurance6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Provider7.1 Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Model Type8.1 Partner Agent Model8.2 Full-Service Model8.3 Provider Driven Model 8.4 Community-Based/Mutual Model8.5 Others 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 North America9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key PlayersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g68fkl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microinsurance-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301275964.html

SOURCE Research and Markets