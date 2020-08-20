Global Microgreens Market And Value Chain Analysis 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microgreens Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microgreens Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).The microgreens market is driven by chefs that use them as flavor enhancements and as colorful garnishes on their plates but there is another niche industry that pushes new growth within this segment, cosmetics. These microgreens are processed into oils and ingredients for consumer items like shampoo and skincare products. Microgreens contain a lot of vitamin A&B in addition to many other micro-elements, making them very attractive ingredients for personal care product manufacturers.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The US is a major contributor to the share in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Key Market Trends Broccoli is One of the Majorly Produced MicrogreensBroccoli is one of the fastest-growing and easy microgreens that can even be grown with indoor farming. As the world's population grows at an unprecedented rate, food systems must be revised to provide adequate nutrition while minimizing environmental impacts.Broccoli microgreens are a rich source of minerals that can be produced by individuals, even in urban settings, providing better access to adequate nutrition. Thus, the production of broccoli as a microgreen has been increased owing to the nutritional demand from the growing population. The increasing culinary demand as well as the ease with which microgreens can be grown, even by inexperienced gardeners, has initiated interests among the people in growing and eating them.Interest in microgreens has also been generated by popular websites, which indicate that microgreens may have 4-40 times the amount of some nutrients and vitamins as the vegetables a mature plant would produce. According to the FAO dataset, the production of broccoli indeed increased from 25.05 million metric tons in 2016 to 25.98 in 2017 which indicates the demand from the growing population due to which the production has increased. Thus, broccoli as a microgreen will drive the market for microgreens in the coming years. North America is One of the Largest Market for Microgreens North America accounted for the largest share in the global microgreens industry in 2018. With the help of enhanced indoor and vertical farming practices, the US growers have been able to produce microgreens on a large scale.Moreover, hydroponic farming generates the highest revenue for Californian farmers and therefore, the crops such as cabbage, peas, and salad vegetables are grown which are best suited for this technique of farming. Many retailers are providing "Certified Naturally Grown" microgreen seeds to local restaurants and farmers in the United States which can be grown hydroponically as well as through vertical farming in the country.Canadian farmers are relying on indoor farming than greenhouse farming for growing microgreens because of the electricity needed for lighting and also growing indoors eliminates many of the pest and disease problems of outdoor production. Thus, organic farmers are tapping this market owing to the increased demand from chefs that use them as flavor enhancements and as colorful garnishes on their plates. Key Topics Covered 1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints 5 Microgreens Market Value Chain Analysis5.1 Value Chain Overview5.2 Price Markup in the Value Chain 6 MARKET SEGMENTATION6.1 By Type6.1.1 Broccoli6.1.2 Lettuce & Chicory6.1.3 Arugula6.1.4 Basil6.1.5 Fennel6.1.6 Carrots6.1.7 Sunflower6.1.8 Radish6.1.9 Peas 6.1.10 Others6.2 By Farming6.2.1 Indoor Farming6.2.2 Vertical Farming6.2.3 Commercial Greenhouses6.2.4 Others6.3 Geography6.3.1 North America6.3.1.1 United States6.3.1.1.1 Production Analysis6.3.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value6.3.1.1.3 Import Analysis by Volume and Value6.3.1.1.4 Export Analysis by Volume and Value6.3.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis6.3.1.2 Canada6.3.2 Europe6.3.3 Asia-Pacific6.3.4 South America6.3.5 Middle-East & Africa 7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDSFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/os1igd

