Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Forecast To 2027 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 7,794.93 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 19,630.87 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market. Micro heat exchangers or microstructured heat exchangers are heat exchangers in which the fluid flows in lateral confinements with dimensions below 1 mm. microchannel heat exchanger is a heat exchanger with a hydraulic diameter below 1 mm. It can be made using ceramic or metal. The microchannel heat exchanger is used in applications such as heat pumps, air conditioning, and high performance aircraft gas turbine engines. It is increasingly applied in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration field owing to its highly efficient heat transfer rate, lower cost, and a compact structure. The microchannel heat exchanger improves the process technology and is used in household air conditioning and automotive air conditioning systems. In automotive applications, heat exchangers are used for transferring heat from hot exhaust gas to the coolant fluid to increase the temperature of the coolant. Furthermore, the ability to efficiently transfer heat between fluids using lightweight, compact heat exchangers is important in a variety of applications, such as automotive radiators, air conditioning, and aerospace applications. Microchannel heat exchangers are well suited to these applications due to the compactness, lightness, and high heat transfer performance of the microchannel. Microchannel Heat Exchanger is a well-proven technology, which has been widely used in the automotive industry for 20 years due to its efficiency, economy, recyclability, and lightness. Microchannel aluminum heat exchangers are used in the automotive industry due to their energy efficiency. Heat exchanger manufacturing companies are investing in research and development to develop energy-efficient heat exchangers. Vendors are actively researching the use of thermoelectric technology for the recovery of lost heat energy. Research is ongoing on the TE waste heat energy recovery method for the application of internal combustion engines in the automotive sector. TEG framework for automotive waste heat recovery systems would also be implemented. API Heat Transfer Inc. Climetal S.L, Danfoss, DENSO Corporation, Hanon Systems, Kaltra, Zhejiang Kangsheng Co. Ltd (Kasun), MAHLE GmbH, Modine Manufacturing Company, and Sanhua Holding Group Co.Ltd. are among the well-established players in the global microchannel heat exchanger market. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Microchannel Heat Exchanger MarketThe COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of October 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemical and materials is one of the major industries suffering facing serious disruptions such as office and factory shutdown and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak. Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.

Features key findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the global microchannel heat exchanger market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well as key market drivers and restraints.

Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, by Type1.3.2 Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, by Application1.3.3 Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, by Geography 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Scope of the Study3.2 Research Methodology3.2.1 Data Collection3.2.2 Primary Interviews3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis3.2.5 Developing base number3.2.6 Data Triangulation3.2.7 Country level data 4. Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Expert Opinion4.4 Ecosystem Analysis 5. Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Steady Growth in Automotive Production5.1.2 Advantages of using Micro Channel Heat Exchangers in various applications5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Material and high cost associated with microchannel heat exchangers5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Use of Thermal Management Systems for EVs5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 High Demand for MCHE in the growing HVAC Industry5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints 6. Microchannel Heat Exchanger - Global Market Analysis6.1 Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Overview6.2 Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players 7. Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Microchannel heat exchanger Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Condenser7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Condenser: Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Evaporator7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Evaporator: Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Water Coil7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Water Coil: Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)8.3 HVAC8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 HVAC: Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Commercial Refrigeration8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Commercial Refrigeration: Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Others8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Others: Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 North America: Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market9.3 Europe: Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market9.4 APAC: Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market9.5 MEA: Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market9.6 SAM: Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market 10. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.6 South America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Product News11.2 Mergers and Acquisitions 12. Company Profiles12.1 API HEAT TRANSFER12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.2 CLIMETAL S.L.12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Key Developments12.2.5 Financial Overview12.2.6 SWOT Analysis12.3 DANFOSS12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.4 DENSO CORPORATION12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Key Developments12.4.5 Financial Overview12.4.6 SWOT Analysis12.5 HANON SYSTEM12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Key Developments12.5.5 Financial Overview12.5.6 SWOT Analysis12.6 KALTRA12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.7 ZHEJIANG KANGSHENG CO. LTD (KASUN)12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.8 MAHLE GMBH12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Key Developments12.8.5 Financial Overview12.8.6 SWOT Analysis12.9 MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Key Developments12.9.5 Financial Overview12.9.6 SWOT Analysis12.10 SANHUA HOLDING GROUP12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Key Developments12.10.5 Financial Overview12.10.6 SWOT Analysis 13. Appendix13.1 About the Publisher13.2 Glossary of TermsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6g6c5n

