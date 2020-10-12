Global Micro Welding Market (2020 To 2026) - Featuring Elderfield & Hall, Lincoln Electric And Micro Arc Welding Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro Welding Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro welding market is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Micro welding is referred to as a precision welding which is utilized to integrate different small parts. It is a careful type of welding that requires an expert welder. As micro welding is performed on a small scale, it requires special equipment and machines. Some essential equipment used during the process includes small wires, microscope, and some miniature tools. These tools are required to achieve the utmost precision in the process. Micro welding has significant applications in electrical & electronics packaging for electrical joining.

The global micro welding market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into micro resistance welding, micro pulse arc welding, and others. Further, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into electrical & electronics, medical, automotive, aerospace & defense, telecom, and others. Electronics and electrical companies rely on solutions that do not induce thermal effect and metal flash. The heat produced from gas tungsten arc (GTA) micro-welding doesn't cause loss of hermeticity and thermal stress-induced cracking of the seals. Therefore, the emergence of electronics has accelerated the need for the creation and repair of such products, which in turn, is leading the adoption of micro-welding machines to achieve higher precision, durability, and flexibility.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness potential growth during the forecast period. Significant manufacturing of electricals & electronics products and expansion of the medical device industry are the major factors contributing to the market growth in the region. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), production of electronics hardware in India rose from31.1 billion in 2014 to65.5 billion in 2019. Further, as per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), during the period, April 2000- March 2020, in the electronics sector, the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) stood at2.8 billion. The increasing production of electronics products is driving the demand for micro-welding machines for potential metal joining of very thin or delicate components that cannot stand the heat of regular welding.

Some of the key players in the market include Lincoln Electric Co., Elderfield & Hall, Inc., Micro Arc Welding, Inc., and Sunstone Engineering. These market players are expanding the capabilities and features of their welding systems to improve machine performance. For instance, in June 2020, Lincoln Electric enhanced the features of the PIPEFAB Welding System with the introduction of new software updates and a CE model. This advanced free software update will offer a powerful new process control options that further increase simplicity and machine performance for both managers and operators. Additionally, the launch of expanded language options and the CE model will enable to fulfill the needs of pipe and vessel operations across the globe.

