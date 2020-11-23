Global Micro Mobile Data Center Markets, 2020-2025 - Increasing Demand For Rugged Data Centers / Growing Demand For Plug-And-Play Data Centers / Rising Number Of Branch Office Automation

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro Mobile Data Center Market by Application (Instant Data Center, Remote Office and Branch Office, and Edge Computing), Rack Unit (Up to 20 RU, 20 RU to 40 RU, and Above 40 RU), Organization Size, Vertical,...

The Micro Mobile Data Center Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 3.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the Forecast Period.

The micro mobile data center is a self-contained infrastructural design achieved by integrating the storage, processing, and networking modules required to run indoor and outdoor applications in a secure computing environment. Micro mobile data centers are available in standardized prefabricated sizes that enable the data center owners to save their capital investment and the time needed in building data centers by the traditional approach. The size and flexibility features of micro mobile data centers make them ideal for use in applications, such as instant data centers, remote office and branch office, and edge computing. The growing requirement for high-performing, energy-efficient, and cost-effective data center solutions is the major growth driver of the micro mobile data center market.

Edge computing application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With an accelerated demand for instantaneous access to data anytime and anywhere, edge computing and micro mobile data centers are becoming more abundant and increasingly valuable. The cost factor plays a major role in most businesses. Traditional data centers and server closets usually come with high upfront fees, whereas micro mobile data centers are more affordable and do not occupy an unnecessary room. Connecting billions of devices to the cloud presents numerous challenges, bandwidth restrictions, data security risks, and reduced communication between computing infrastructure. Edge computing has the potential to prevent such issues from arising as the physical infrastructure is located closer to the source data. Micro mobile data centers are a perfect fit for organizations that wish to leverage low latency edge computing.

BFSI vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI sector is witnessing an increased adoption of advanced and digitalized systems that are quickly replacing legacy systems. The growth in the amount of data generated from the adoption of these systems is further fueling the demand for advanced data center systems. The BFSI segment comprises organizations that are into banking services, such as core banking, corporate, retail, investment, private, and cards; financial services such as payment gateways, stockbroking, and mutual funds; and insurance services covering both life and general insurance policies. The data generated by these organizations is critical and requires secure and efficient storage. Moreover, the BFSI sector is characterized by the requirement for faster response times and efficient processing capabilities. Micro mobile data centers can be utilized to securely store data closer to the end user.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market4.2 Market: Market Share of Applications, 20204.3 Market Investment Scenario4.4 Micro Mobile Data Center Market: Market Share of Verticals, 2020

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Rugged Data Centers5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Plug-And-Play Data Centers5.2.1.3 Rising Number of Branch Office Automation5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Lack of Customized Solutions in Micro Mobile Data Center Deployments5.2.2.2 Vendor Lock-Ins Limit Customer Purchase Options5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Opportunities in the Deployment of Edge Computing Applications5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Limited Cooling Options5.2.4.2 Security and Management Issues of Micro Mobile Data Centers5.2.4.3 Integration with Traditional Data Centers5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Average Selling Price5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Ecosystem5.7 Technology Analysis5.7.1 Technologies in Monitoring5.7.1.1 Data Center Infrastructure Management5.7.1.2 Biometric Security and Surveillance5.7.2 Technologies in Cooling and Thermal Management5.7.2.1 In-Rack Cooling5.7.2.2 Air Cooling5.7.2.3 Liquid Cooling5.7.2.3.1 Direct-To-Chip Liquid Cooling5.7.2.3.2 Immersive Liquid Cooling5.7.2.4 Fire Suppression5.8 Industry Standards5.8.1 International Organization for Standardization5.8.2 The European Standard5.8.3 Uptime Institute5.8.4 Energy Star Certified Products5.8.5 National Electrical Manufacturers Association5.8.6 Canadian Standards Association Group5.8.7 Telecommunication Industry Association5.8.8 Electronic Industry Alliance5.8.9 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design5.9 Case Study Analysis5.9.1 Use Case 1: Transportation5.9.2 Use Case 2: Retail5.9.3 Use Case 3: Information Technology5.9.4 Use Case 4: Mining5.9.5 Use Case 5: Healthcare5.10 Patent Analysis

6 Micro Mobile Data Center Market Analysis, by Application6.1 Introduction6.2 Instant Data Center6.3 Remote Office and Branch Office6.4 Edge Computing

7 Micro Mobile Data Center Market Analysis, by Rack Unit7.1 Introduction7.2 Up to 20 Ru7.3 20-40 Ru7.4 Above 40 Ru

8 Micro Mobile Data Center Market Analysis, by Organization Size8.1 Introduction8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises8.3 Large Enterprises

9 Micro Mobile Data Center Market Analysis, by Vertical9.1 Introduction9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance9.3 It and Telecom9.4 Government and Defense9.5 Media and Entertainment9.6 Healthcare9.7 Retail9.8 Manufacturing9.9 Other Verticals

10 Micro Mobile Data Center Market Analysis, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Market Share of Top Players11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players11.5 Key Market Developments

12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles12.1 Introduction12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology12.3 Micro Mobile Data Center Company Evaluation Matrix, 201912.4 Company Profiles12.4.1 Introduction12.4.2 Schneider Electric12.4.3 HPE12.4.4 Dell Technologies12.4.5 Vertiv12.4.6 Eaton12.4.7 Huawei12.4.8 IBM12.4.9 Rittal 12.4.10 Panduit 12.4.11 Stulz 12.4.12 Delta Electronics 12.4.13 Zella Dc 12.4.14 Scalematrix 12.4.15 Canovate 12.4.16 Dataracks 12.4.17 Altron 12.4.18 Cannon Technologies 12.4.19 Kstar 12.4.20 Sicon 12.4.21 Hanley Energy12.5 Startup Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions12.6 Startup Profiles12.6.1 Axellio12.6.2 Edgemicro12.6.3 Metroedge12.6.4 Vapor Io12.6.5 Edgepresence

