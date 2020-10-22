Global Micro Grids Industry
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Micro Grids estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.6% over the period 2020-2027. Grid Connected, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote/Island/Off-Grid segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR The Micro Grids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 297-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Group
- Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS)
- Anbaric Development Partners
- Dajie Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Exelon Corporation
- General Electric Company
- General MicroGrids
- Go Electric Inc.
- Gram Power India Pvt. Ltd.
- Homer Energy
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Pareto Energy
- Power Analytics Corporation
- Powerhive Inc.
- S&C Electric Company
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
- Spirae, LLC
- Tesla, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Micro Grids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Micro Grids Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Micro Grids Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Micro Grids Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Grid Connected (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Grid Connected (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Grid Connected (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Remote/Island/Off-Grid (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Remote/Island/Off-Grid (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Remote/Island/Off-Grid (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Educational Institutes (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Educational Institutes (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Educational Institutes (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Military (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Military (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Military (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Government (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Government (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Government (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Utilities (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Utilities (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Utilities (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Micro Grids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: United States Micro Grids Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Micro Grids Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: United States Micro Grids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Micro Grids Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 33: Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 34: Canadian Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Canadian Micro Grids Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 36: Micro Grids Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 37: Canadian Micro Grids Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Micro Grids Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 39: Canadian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 40: Japanese Market for Micro Grids: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Micro Grids Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Japanese Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Micro Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Japanese Micro Grids Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 45: Micro Grids Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 46: Chinese Micro Grids Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Micro Grids Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 49: Chinese Demand for Micro Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Micro Grids Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chinese Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Micro Grids Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 52: European Micro Grids Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Micro Grids Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Micro Grids Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: European Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 56: Micro Grids Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: European Micro Grids Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 59: Micro Grids Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 61: Micro Grids Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: French Micro Grids Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: French Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Micro Grids Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 65: French Micro Grids Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 66: French Micro Grids Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 67: Micro Grids Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: German Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: German Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Micro Grids Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: German Micro Grids Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 73: Italian Micro Grids Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Micro Grids Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Italian Demand for Micro Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Micro Grids Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: Italian Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Micro Grids: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Micro Grids Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: United Kingdom Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Micro Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: United Kingdom Micro Grids Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Micro Grids Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 85: Spanish Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Spanish Micro Grids Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 87: Micro Grids Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: Spanish Micro Grids Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Micro Grids Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 90: Spanish Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 91: Russian Micro Grids Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Micro Grids Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 93: Russian Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Russian Micro Grids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Micro Grids Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 96: Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 97: Rest of Europe Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 98: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Europe Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Rest of Europe Micro Grids Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 101: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Europe Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 103: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 104: Micro Grids Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Micro Grids Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Micro Grids Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 112: Micro Grids Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Australian Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Australian Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Micro Grids Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Australian Micro Grids Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 117: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 118: Indian Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Indian Micro Grids Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 120: Micro Grids Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 121: Indian Micro Grids Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Micro Grids Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 123: Indian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 124: Micro Grids Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: South Korean Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 126: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Micro Grids Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: South Korean Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 129: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Micro Grids: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Micro Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 135: Micro Grids Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 136: Latin American Micro Grids Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 137: Micro Grids Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Latin American Micro Grids Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 139: Latin American Micro Grids Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 140: Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Micro Grids Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 142: Latin American Demand for Micro Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Micro Grids Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 145: Argentinean Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 146: Micro Grids Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Argentinean Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Argentinean Micro Grids Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 149: Micro Grids Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Argentinean Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 151: Micro Grids Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Brazilian Micro Grids Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 153: Brazilian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Micro Grids Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 155: Brazilian Micro Grids Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 156: Brazilian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 157: Micro Grids Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Mexican Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 159: Mexican Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Micro Grids Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Mexican Micro Grids Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 162: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 163: Rest of Latin America Micro Grids Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 165: Rest of Latin America Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Rest of Latin America Micro Grids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Micro Grids Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 168: Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 169: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 170: Micro Grids Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 171: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 172: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: The Middle East Micro Grids Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 174: Micro Grids Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 175: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Micro Grids Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 177: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 178: Iranian Market for Micro Grids: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: Micro Grids Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 180: Iranian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Micro Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Iranian Micro Grids Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 183: Micro Grids Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 184: Israeli Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 185: Micro Grids Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Israeli Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Israeli Micro Grids Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 188: Micro Grids Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Israeli Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 190: Saudi Arabian Micro Grids Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Micro Grids Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Micro Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 194: Micro Grids Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 195: Saudi Arabian Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 196: Micro Grids Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 198: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Micro Grids Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: United Arab Emirates Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 201: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 202: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 204: Rest of Middle East Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Rest of Middle East Micro Grids Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 207: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 208: African Micro Grids Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 209: Micro Grids Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 210: African Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: African Micro Grids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Micro Grids Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 213: Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IV. 