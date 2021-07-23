Global Micro Battery Market (2021 To 2026) - Integration Of Micro Batteries In Smart Textiles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Thin-film, Printed, Solid-state Chip, Button Battery), Capacity, Rechargeability, Application (Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, Smart Packaging) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro battery market size is estimated at USD 326 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 842 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of the micro battery market is driven by factors such as the use of printed flexible batteries in medical devices to treat COVID-19 patients, several advantages offered by micro batteries over traditional batteries, increasing adoption of wearable devices, growing use of micro batteries in medical and electronic devices, and demand for thin and flexible batteries in IoT applications.

The market for solid-state chip batteries to witness high-growth potential during the forecast period.

The market for solid-state chip batteries is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2021 and 2026. These batteries possess superior safety, longer lifespan, and high reliability as it uses non-flammable, stable, and solid electrolyte materials instead of a liquid. This eliminates the risk of fire and leakage. Lithium-ion batteries that have high energy density are commonly used today in electronic devices such as electric bikes, drones, and communication devices. However, as these batteries are made up of a flammable, organic solvent electrolyte, they carry a risk of leakage and fire. This has created a need for safer power and more reliable solid-state batteries containing non-flammable and safe electrolyte materials among the IoT device makers. This is expected to drive the demand for solid-state chip batteries over the forecast period.

The micro battery market for consumer electronics to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The micro battery market for consumer electronics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026. The consumer electronics industry is now moving toward the development of miniaturized electronic devices with flexible, thin, and large-area form factors. Wearable devices such as smartwatches, fitness bands, wrist straps, smart glasses, and smart rings, and bracelets require ultra-thin batteries to comply with the flexibility of the device. Conventional batteries may fulfill the energy requirements of wearable products, but they face problems in terms of flexibility, weight, and thickness. Wearable devices require an ultra-thin power source to comply with their design and flexibility. Due to these requirements, micro batteries are increasingly being used in these devices.

APAC to be the largest market for micro batteries during the forecast period.

The APAC region is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall micro battery market. Major manufacturers of wearable devices and consumer electronics in this region are miniaturizing their product designs, which require micro power sources for compatibility with the miniaturized designs. Also, technology advancements in smart packaging (such as the use of printed RFID tags and smart labels in packages), as well as the adoption of medical devices, mainly pacemakers, drug delivery systems and medical patches, which require lightweight, flexible, and safe power sources, are fueling the growth of micro batteries in the APAC region.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Global Micro Battery Market4.2 Micro Battery Market, by Type4.3 Micro Battery Market, by Rechargeability4.4 Micro Battery Market, by Capacity and Country4.5 Micro Battery Market, by Application4.6 Micro Battery Market, by Country, 2021

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Use of Printed Flexible Batteries in Medical Devices to Treat COVID-19 Patients5.2.1.2 Advantages Offered by Micro Batteries Over Traditional Batteries5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Micro Batteries in Medical and Electronic Devices5.2.1.4 Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices5.2.1.5 Demand for Thin and Flexible Batteries in IoT Applications5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Investments Required for Developing Micro Batteries5.2.2.2 Technical Inabilities of Micro Batteries5.2.2.3 Lack of Standardization for Development of Micro Batteries5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Integration of Micro Batteries in Smart Textiles5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of Wireless Sensors Equipped with Micro Batteries5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Complexities in Fabrication5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem5.5 Yc-Ycc Shift5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.7 Case Studies5.8 Technology Analysis5.9 Pricing Analysis5.10 Trade Analysis5.11 Patents Analysis5.12 Tariff Regulatory Landscape

6 Components of Micro Battery6.1 Introduction6.2 Electrodes6.2.1 Cathode6.2.2 Anode6.3 Electrolytes6.4 Substrates6.5 Current Collectors6.6 Others

7 Micro Battery Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Thin-Film Battery7.2.1 Applications of Thin-Film Batteries in Medical Devices to Grow at Significant Rate7.3 Printed Battery7.3.1 Printed Batteries are Mostly Primary Batteries Composed of Non-Toxic Components7.4 Solid-State Chip Battery7.4.1 Solid-State Chip Battery Market to Grow at Highest Rate7.5 Button Battery7.5.1 Button Batteries Accounted for Largest Share of Overall Micro Battery Market in 2020

8 Micro Battery Market, by Rechargeability8.1 Introduction8.2 Primary Battery8.2.1 Primary Batteries are Prominently Used in Devices Wherein Charging is Impractical8.3 Secondary Battery8.3.1 Demand for Secondary Micro Batteries is Increasing Owing to Their Longer Lifespan, High-Energy Density, and Low Environmental Impact

9 Micro Battery Market, by Capacity9.1 Introduction9.2 Below 10 Mah9.2.1 Micro Batteries Below 10 Mah are Likely to Gain Adoption in Medical Devices, Smart Cards, and Rfid Tags9.3 Between 10 Mah and 100 Mah9.3.1 Micro Batteries with Capacity Between 10 Mah and 100 Mah are Expected to Gain Demand for Consumer Electronics and Energy Harvesting Applications9.4 Above 100 Mah9.4.1 Micro Batteries with Capacity Range Above 100 Mah are Used in High-Power Applications

10 Micro Battery Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.2 Consumer Electronics10.2.1 Micro Batteries for Consumer Electronics Applications are in Initial Stage of Commercialization10.3 Medical Devices10.3.1 Medical Devices are Among Most Popular Applications of Flexible Batteries10.4 Smart Packaging10.4.1 Smart Packaging Application Holds Significant Share in Overall Micro Battery Market10.5 Smart Cards10.5.1 Smart Cards are Among Major Application Areas of Micro Batteries10.6 Wireless Sensor Nodes10.6.1 Wireless Sensor Nodes Have Limited Internal Space, Thus Micro Battery is a Preferred Power Source10.7 Others

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Players13.1.1 Cymbet13.1.2 Enfucell Oy13.1.3 Ultralife Corporation13.1.4 Blue Spark Technologies13.1.5 Tdk Corporation13.1.6 Panasonic Corporation13.1.7 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.13.1.8 Varta Ag13.1.9 Molex LLC 13.1.10 Front Edge Technology 13.1.11 Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd. 13.1.12 Renata Sa 13.1.13 Maxell Holdings, Ltd. 13.1.14 Duracell Inc. 13.1.15 Seiko Instruments Inc.13.2 Other Companies13.2.1 Brightvolt Inc.13.2.2 Power Paper Ltd.13.2.3 Imprint Energy Inc.13.2.4 Energy Diagnostics Limited13.2.5 Jenax Inc.13.2.6 Iten Sa13.2.7 Guangzhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co., Ltd.13.2.8 Prologium Technology Co., Ltd.13.2.9 Excellatron Solid State, LLC 13.2.10 Gmb Co., Ltd.

14 Appendix

