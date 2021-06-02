Global Metrology Software Market Report 2021-2029: Demand For Portable CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machine) Software & Growing Acceptance For Point Cloud Capabilities

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metrology Software Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metrology Software Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the global metrology software market in terms of end-use application and geography. On the basis of end-use application, the market for metrology software is further classified into industrial manufacturing, automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace, and energy and power, and healthcare among others.

Demand for portable CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machine) software, growing acceptance for point cloud capabilities, and drive towards precision engineering are collectively driving adoption of metrology software solutions across the globe. In addition, their ability to integrate multiple functions within a single unit, thereby making device compact has further fueled market momentum in different verticals.

The growing trend towards complete automation of manufacturing facilities is instrumental in driving adoption of metrology equipment and software solutions in the industrial segment. Industry verticals including automotive, electrical and electronics, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace are all expected to register strong growth over the forecast period 2021 - 2029.

The need for accurate measurements in the manufacture of components in automobiles and aircrafts bodes well for the market growth in automobile and aerospace segments. Similarly, compliance with the enacted government regulations and standards supporting safety and reliability necessitates consumer electronics manufacturers to focus on precision and accuracy while manufacturing. This, in turn has had positive impact on the overall demand for metrology software solutions.

In the base year of 2020, North America dominated the world metrology software market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. The U.S. is the largest and the most attractive metrology software market worldwide. The trend is expected to prolong and the region ( North America) is estimated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period 2021 - 2029.

High technology acceptance across key end-use verticals such as automotive and aerospace is instrumental in fueling market demand in the region. Over the forecast period 2021 - 2029, the region is expected to remain the largest metrology software market worldwide.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is poised to exhibit robust growth, outpacing North America and Europe during the forecast period 2021 - 2029. The anticipated growth is primarily expected to come from the growing industrial sector in the region. China and India are slated to become the most lucrative metrology software market worldwide by 2029. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Executive Summary2.1. Global Metrology Software Market Snapshot 3. Global Metrology Software Market Analysis3.1. Global Metrology Software Market Overview3.2. Market Inclination Insights3.3. Market Dynamics3.4. See-Saw Analysis3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition3.6. Porters Five Force Analysis3.7. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants 4. Global Metrology Software Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)4.1. Tornado Analysis4.2. Industrial Manufacturing4.3. Automotive4.4. Electrical and Electronics4.5. Aerospace4.6. Energy and Power4.7. Others (Healthcare, etc.) 5. Global Metrology Software Market Revenue, By Geography, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn) 6. North America Metrology Software Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn) 7. Europe Metrology Software Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn) 8. Asia Pacific Metrology Software Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn) 9. Rest of World Metrology Software Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn) 10. Company Profiles

Renishaw Plc

Carl Zeiss AG

AICON 3D Systems GmbH

3D Systems Corporation

Faro Technologies Inc.

Konica Minolta Sensing Inc.

Innovative Metrology Solutions

Kotem Technologies Inc.

Micro-Vu Corporation

Metrologic Group SA

GE Measurements & Control Solutions

Verisurf Software Inc.

Rudolph Technologies Inc.

