Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Markets, 2020-2025 - Surging Demand For Frothers In Copper And Molybdenum Sulfide Ores & Increasing Demand For Surface Coating Applications

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for methyl isobutyl carbinol (MIBC) is expected to expand, at a CAGR of around 3%, during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the surging demand for frothers in copper and molybdenum sulfide ores.

Growing awareness about the toxic effects of MIBC is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Upcoming mining operations in Latin America is expected to act like an opportunity in the market studied.

Key Market Trends Plasticizers Segment to Dominate the Market

In the construction industry, MIBC has major application in paints and surface coatings. Currently, the building and construction industry is a thriving industry in several emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and the South American region, which is expected to drive the usage of the MIBC market.

The global construction market is anticipated to expand over 70% by 2030, resulting in an increase in the demand for methyl isobutyl carbinol.

Moreover, refurbishment and upgrade of existing and mature buildings in countries, like the United States , may further drive the investment in the sector.

For instance, according to the US Census Bureau, in 2018 the value of construction in the United States was around USD 1,293,256 million in construction. In 2018, the value of the residential sector was about USD 545,388 million and non-residential was about USD 747,868 million. This, in turn, is likely to increase the demand for MIBC.

The factors driving the building and construction industry are the ever-increasing population, rapid urbanization, as well as the rise in purchasing power. As a result of the aforementioned factors, investments in infrastructure are being made, and are included in plans.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market

China is the largest producer of various metals, such as coal, gold, steel, etc. Infrastructure-driven growth in Asia has resulted in a significant increase in demand for commodities, like iron ore, copper, and coal.

Infrastructure-driven growth in Asia has resulted in a significant increase in demand for commodities, like iron ore, copper, and coal. Increasing demand for such commodities from the construction industry has been driving the growth of mining industry in China.

. China's construction industry developing rapidly, due to the central government's push for infrastructure investment, to sustain economic growth.

The increasing number of mining operations and upcoming government projects in China are providing a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market in the future.

are providing a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market in the future. Aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MICB) in the forecast period.

Competitive LandscapeThe methyl isobutyl carbinol (MICB) market is fragmented. The major companies include BASF SE, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Dow, AkzoNobel NV, and Celanese Corporation, among others. Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Surging Demand for Frothers in Copper and Molybdenum Sulfide Ores4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Surface Coating Applications4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Growing Awareness about Toxic Effects of MIBC4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.5 Technological Snapshot4.6 Patent Analysis4.7 Trade Analysis4.8 Price Trends4.9 Upcoming Projects4.10 Regulatory Policy Analysis 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Application5.1.1 Plasticizers5.1.2 Frothers5.1.3 Corrosion Inhibitors5.1.4 Lube oils and Hydraulic Fluids5.1.5 Other Applications5.2 End-user Industry5.2.1 Construction5.2.2 Mining5.2.3 Automobile5.2.4 Rubber5.2.5 Other End-user Industries5.3 Geography 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements6.2 Market Share Analysis6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players6.4 Company Profiles6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV6.4.2 Arkema Group6.4.3 BASF SE6.4.4 Celanese Corporation6.4.5 Cetex Petrochemicals6.4.6 Dow6.4.7 Eastman Chemical Company6.4.8 EVONIK6.4.9 Hubei Jusheng Technology Co. Ltd 6.4.10 LG Chem 6.4.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 6.4.12 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. 6.4.13 Monument Chemical 6.4.14 Rhodia 6.4.15 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd 6.4.16 TORAY INDUSTRIES INC. 6.4.17 WEIFANG YI HUA CHEMICAL CO. LTD 7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS7.1 Upcoming Mining Operations in Latin AmericaFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyy0f1

