Global Methanol Capacity And Capital Expenditure Outlook To 2030 - 136 Planned And Announced Plants Are Slated To Come Online
DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030 - Former Soviet Union and Asia Lead Global Capacity Additions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global methanol capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 148.44 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2019 to 310.94 mtpa in 2030. Around 136 planned and announced plants are slated to come online in the next nine years, primarily in the Former Soviet Union and Asia Scope
- Global methanol capacity outlook by region
- Methanol planned and announced plants details
- Capacity share of the major methanol producers globally
- Global methanol capital expenditure outlook by region
Reasons to Buy
- Understand key trends in the global methanol industry
- Understand regional methanol supply scenario
- Identify opportunities in the global methanol industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook
- Understand the current and future competitive scenario
Key Topics Covered: 1. Table of Contents1.1. List of Tables1.2. List of Figures 2. Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook2.1. Key Highlights2.2. Major New Plant Announcements2.3. New Plant Cancellations2.4. Key Stalled Plant2.5. Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Region2.6. Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned, and Announced Plants, 20202.7. Key Companies by Methanol Capacity Contributions (% Share), 20192.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Methanol Industry2.9. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Methanol Industry2.10. Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Methanol Industry by Feedstock2.11. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants2.12. Key Countries' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants2.13. Key Companies' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants2.14. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants2.15. Key Countries' Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants 3. Global Planned and Announced Methanol Plants 4. Appendix Companies Mentioned
- Sherwood Energy Ltd
- IGP Methanol LLC
- NW Innovation Works Inc
- China Petrochemical Corp
- Reliance Industries Ltd
- Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Co Ltd
- Melbana Energy Ltd
- Yakut Fuel and Energy Co
- Oteko
- Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Co Ltd
- MetCap Petrochemicals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1feg5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-methanol-capacity-and-capital-expenditure-outlook-to-2030---136-planned-and-announced-plants-are-slated-to-come-online-301266909.html
SOURCE Research and Markets