Global Metering Pumps Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metering Pumps estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Diaphragm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Piston/ Plunger segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799098/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR The Metering Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Other Types Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$698.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$940.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$856.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Idex Corporation

Lewa GmbH

Mcfarland-Tritan LLC.

Seepex GmbH

Seko S.P.A.

Spx Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Growing Need to Improve Water Quality Drives Growth in Metering Pumps Market Metering Pumps Remain a Reliable Technology to Inject Chemicals in Municipal Water and Wastewater Application Parameters Considered When Choosing Metering Pump for Municipal Water Treatment Diaphragm Metering Pumps Ideal for Water Treatment Application Growing Demand for Potable Water from Residential and Commercial Sites and the Need to Treat the Water for Resolving Various Issues Fuels Demand for Metering Pumps Strict Regulations Necessitating Water and Wastewater Treatment: Demand Rises for High Quality Metering Pumps A Glance at Select Regulations Governing Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry USA European Union Imperative Need for Water and Wastewater Treatment in Industrial Sector to Boost Demand for Metering Pumps With Chemical Companies among the Largest Industrial Users of Water, Demand for Efficient Metering Pumps Remains High Stable Outlook for Chemical Industry Augurs Well for Metering Pumps Preventive Maintenance: Essential to Prevent Failures of Chemical Metering Pumps Metering Pumps for the Oil & Gas Industry: A High Growth Market Metering Pumps Vital for Flow Assurance in Ultra-Deepwater or Offshore Production Platforms Increase in Offshore Oil & Gas Production Translates into Enhanced Opportunities for Metering Pumps Market Worldwide Offshore Investments (in US$ Billion): Breakdown by Greenfield, Brownfield and Exploration Projects for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 Favorable Outlook for Metering Pumps Used in Pharmaceutical Industry Growing Pharmaceutical Products Market to Drive Sales of Metering Pumps Global Prescription Drugs Market: Sales of Prescription Drugs in US$ Billion by Generics, Orphan and Others for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023 Growing Demand for Processed Food: A Growth Driver for Metering Pumps Market Increasing Demand for Processed Food Drives Metering Pumps Market: Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Diaphragm Metering Pump Market: Rising Adoption in Various Industries Fuels Growth Triplex Metering Pumps: Providing Low Flow Rates and High Metering Accuracy Intelligent Metering Pumps: Incorporating Intelligence through Programmable Inputs and Outputs PRODUCT OVERVIEW Metering Pumps: An Introduction Types of Metering Pumps Piston Pumps Diaphragm Pumps Peristaltic Pumps Geared Metering Pumps Pros and Cons of Metering Pumps Diaphragm Metering Pumps Vs Plunger Type Metering Pumps Applications of Metering Pumps 4. 