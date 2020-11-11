Global Metering Pump Market Report 2020: Growing Demand For Potable Water Across The Globe Is Impacting Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metering Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metering pump market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019A metering pump, or chemical dosing pump, refers to an industrial equipment that is designed for moving fluids to other streams or vessels at a highly precise flow rate and discharge pressure. Some of the most common types of metering pumps include fixed displacement metering pumps, which can adjust the flow rate based on the speed of the motor, and variable displacement metering pumps, which can alter the flow to move a consistent amount of fluid irrespective of the speed of the motor. These pumps find extensive applications across various industries, including chemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment, food and beverage, paper & pulp, agriculture, and mining.Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing requirement for wastewater treatment from refining and pharmaceutical industries, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the growing demand for potable water across the globe is impacting the demand for metering pumps positively. Furthermore, widespread product adoption in the chemical processing industry for injecting acids, alkalis, solvents, alcohol and sensitive fluids is also augmenting the market growth. Product innovations and various advancements in the microprocessor and display technologies, coupled with the integration of smartphone compatible systems with digital pumping solutions, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies and increasing oil and gas exploratory activities across the globe, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the global metering pump market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global metering pump market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global metering pump market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global metering pump market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Metering Pump Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Diaphragm Pumps6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Piston Pumps6.3 Others 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Water & Wastewater Treatment7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Oil & Gas7.3 Chemical Processes7.4 Pharmaceuticals7.5 Food & Beverages7.6 Paper & Pulp7.7 Others 8 Market Breakup by Region 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players

