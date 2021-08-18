Global Metamaterials And Metasurfaces Markets Report 2021: Key Growth Areas, Opportunities And User Demand To 2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Metamaterials and Metasurfaces to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Metamaterials and Metasurfaces to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metamaterials applications will represent a multi-billion market within the next decade with product advances in radar and lidar for autonomous vehicles, telecommunications antenna, 6G networks, coatings, vibration damping, wireless charging, noise prevention and more.

Metamaterials are artificially engineered structures with exceptional material properties (acoustic, electrical, magnetic, optical, etc.). They comprise arrays of resonators that manipulate electromagnetic waves or sound in ways not normally found in nature. Possessing customized dielectric properties and tunable responses they allow for excellent flexibility in a range of applications, their use enabling the manipulation of fields and waves at a subwavelength scale.

Initial R&D in metamaterials has focused on cloaking and light manipulation, but the last few years has seen applications development in:

Telecommunications

Acoustics

Sensors

Radar imaging

Optics (terahertz and infrared)

Coatings & films

Lidar systems for self-driving cars

Medical imaging.

They are key materials for improving the performance and coverage of high-speed, 5G and future 6G networks. Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS) based on metamaterials for coating objects in the environment, such as walls, ceilings, mirrors and appliances, will operate as reconfigurable reflectors or transceivers for massive access when equipped with active radio-frequency (RF) elements.

The reconfigurable surfaces would be able to provide more capacity to a user then they need it, with controlled energy consumption and circumscribed EMF to avoid interference from unconnected devices and to minimize their impact on the people around them.

There are now over 40 metamaterials product developers worldwide, who have received > $300 million in recent investment as the metamaterials market picks up again after a sluggish few years.

Report contents include:

Description of the global metamaterials and metasurfaces market in 2020.

Global revenue estimates to 2031 by markets.

Stage of commercialization for metamaterials applications, from basic research to market entry.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

Metamaterials and metasurfaces roadmap.

Competitive landscape.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for metamaterials in sound insulation, vibration damping, antennas, thermal management, wireless charging, transport communications, radar, sensors, autonomous vehicles, anti-reflective plastics, security screening, EMI, anti-reflection coatings, solar coatings, displays, soft materials and medical imaging.

In-depth profiles of 44 companies, including products, investments, partnerships and commercial activities. Companies profiled include Anywaves, Echodyne, Inc., Evolv Technologies, Inc., Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc, Kymeta Corporation, Lumotive, Phononic Vibes srl, Metamaterial, Inc. and Metawave Corporation.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.

Revenues and activities by region.

Markets targeted, by product developers and end users.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Aims and objectives of the study1.2 Market opportunity analysis

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY3.1 Historical metamaterials market3.2 Recent growth3.3 Global market revenues, current and forecast3.4 Regional analysis3.5 Market opportunity assessment3.6 Investment funding in metamaterials3.7 Future perspectives and prospects3.8 Market and technology challenges3.9 Industry developments 2020-2021

4 METAMATERIALS OVERVIEW4.1 What are metamaterials?4.1.1 Electromagnetic metamaterials4.1.2 Metasurfaces4.1.2.1 Meta-Lens4.1.2.2 Metasurface holograms4.1.2.3 Invisibility cloaking and shielding4.1.2.4 Flexible metasurfaces4.1.2.5 Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS)4.2 Types of metamaterials4.2.1 Electromagnetic metamaterials4.2.1.1 Double negative (DNG) metamaterials4.2.1.2 Single negative metamaterials4.2.1.3 Electromagnetic bandgap metamaterials (EBG)4.2.1.4 Bi-isotropic and bianisotropic metamaterials4.2.1.5 Chiral metamaterials4.2.2 Terahertz metamaterials4.2.3 Photonic metamaterials4.2.4 Tunable metamaterials4.2.4.1 Passive4.2.4.2 Active4.2.4.3 Self-programmable4.2.5 Frequency selective surface (FSS) based metamaterials4.2.6 Nonlinear metamaterials4.2.7 Acoustic metamaterials4.2.8 Graphene in metamaterials applications4.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

5 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS FOR METAMATERIALS5.1 Global revenues for metamaterials, by market, 2017-2031 (Millions USD).5.2 Acoustics5.3 Communications5.4 Automotive5.5 Aerospace, Defence & Security5.6 Coatings And Films5.7 Solar5.8 Medical Imaging5.9 Touch Screens And Displays5.10 Sensors

6 COMPANY PROFILES6.1 3M6.2 Acoustic Metamaterials Group Ltd.6.3 Alphacore, Inc.6.4 Anywaves6.5 BlueHalo6.6 Covestro6.7 Droneshield6.8 Echodyne, Inc.6.9 Emrod6.10 Evolv Technologies, Inc.6.11 EM Infinity6.12 FVMat LTD6.13 Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc.6.14 General Opto Solutions6.15 Imuzak Co., Ltd.6.16 Kymeta Corporation6.17 Lumotive6.18 Magment AG6.19 Metaboards Limited6.20 Metacept Systems6.21 Metalenz6.22 Metamagnetics, Inc.6.23 Metamaterial, Inc.6.24 MetaShield LLC6.25 Metasonics6.26 Metawave Corporation6.27 Multiwave Technologies AG6.28 Nahsai LLC6.29 Nanohmics Inc.6.30 NIL Technology6.31 NKT Photonics A/S6.32 PARC6.33 Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC6.34 Phononic Vibes srl6.35 Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.6.36 Pivotal Commware, Inc.6.37 Plasmonics, Inc.6.38 Protemics GmbH6.39 Radi-Cool, Inc.6.40 SensorMetrix6.41 Sonobex Ltd.6.42 Specom Oy6.43 Teraview Limited6.44 Vadient Optics

7 MAIN METAMATERIALS RESEARCH CENTRES AND GROUPS

8 REFERENCES

