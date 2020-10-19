Global Metals And Mining Investor Conference

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Minerals (ASX: NVA, OTC: NVAAF, FSE: QM3) based in Australia, focused on Estelle Gold Project, today announced that Christopher Gerteisen, CEO and Executive Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 22, 2020.

DATE: 22 October 2020 TIME: 2:30pm ET ( New York) LINK: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Growth Continues at the Estelle Gold Project

Interim Mineral Resource for Korbel (drilling to 30 June 2020 ) - 3.3Moz Gold Inferred JORC Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")

) - Inferred JORC Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") Additional drilling planned on new high-grade Block B Southeast extension zone (Pad 6) next to hole KBDH-012 - 101m @ 1.3 g/t incl. 82m @ 1.5 g/t, 30m @ 2.4 g/t, 3m @ 7.7 g/t, 6m @ 4.7 g/t and 3m @ 8.2 g/ t

KBDH-012 returned an overall average grade of 0.6 g/t Au over 429m from 3m within the Korbel intrusive with multiple high-grade zones ( ASX: 19 August 2020 )

from within the Korbel intrusive with multiple high-grade zones ( ) Diamond and RC drilling continue unabated with plans to increase from the initial 25,000m to 40,000m for 2020 and up to 80,000m for 2021

to for 2020 and up to for 2021 Ore Sorting test work is pending and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) study has commenced

** Remainder of Block A and Block B, Block B Southeast Extension, Blocks C and D, Connex, Cathedral, You Beauty, Izabela and Sweet Jenny is not included in this new resource upgrade and provides substantial resource upside**

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX: NVA | OTC: NVAAF | FSE: QM3) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on gold and lithium projects in North America.

Nova has a diversified portfolio of projects across the US, Canada, and Australia. Two of the key projects include Nova's 3.3Moz Estelle Gold Project in Alaska, which holds some of North America's largest gold deposits, and the company's majority-owned Snow Lakes Resources, a lithium project in Canada.

Nova aims to provide shareholders with diversification through exposure to base and precious metals and to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium-based energy storage.

To learn more please visit: https://novaminerals.com.au/

