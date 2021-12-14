Global Medtech Mergers And Acquisitions (M&As) Analysis Report 2021: Robotic Surgical Innovations Witness A Huge Surge & Increased Acquisitions To Enhance Connected Care Capabilities

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medtech Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medtech Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the different mergers and acquisitions in the medtech industry, analyses the trends driving them, and identifies the growth opportunities for the next few years.

The healthcare industry has been adapting to changes induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Medtech, for its part, has been pursuing mergers and acquisitions (M&As) to implement reforms and help the industry recover.

Companies in the traditional clinical segments in medtech, such as orthopedics, cardiology, ear, nose, and throat (ENT), wound care, urology, and respiratory care, registered several notable acquisitions and signed a number of deals with companies in emerging segments like women's health, connectivity solutions, home-based care, infection prevention, patient monitoring, and integrated operating room (OR).

Acquisitions have become the preferred way for companies to include new technologies, capabilities, or solutions to their existing product portfolios.

Some companies made acquisitions to expand their presence in different regions or segments. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led some companies that were struggling to reduce debt or recover losses to make certain divestitures.

Several companies also made divestitures to focus on the company's organic growth or invest in robotic surgery, a key disruptive technology.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Medtech Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As)

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medtech M&As

Scope of Analysis

Global M&As Segmentation

Important Definitions

Growth Drivers for Medtech M&As

Growth Restraints for Medtech M&As

How is the Medtech Industry Evolving with M&As?

Global Medtech M&As Scenario Analysis

Tidal Wave of Merger Filings - Overwhelmed FTC Announces That it May Challenge Some Mergers Later

Medtech Mergers & Acquisitions

Number of Acquisitions and Deal Sizes Between January 2019 and August 2021

and Acquisitions by Medtech Segments

Deals Investment Amount from Medtech Acquisitions

Reasons for Medtech Acquisitions

Medtech Acquisitions Deal Analysis

Top 5 Trends in Medtech Investments - Acquisitions

Impact of Acquisitions on the Ecosystem

Medtech Divestitures

Number of Divestitures and Deal Sizes

Divestitures Number by Segments

Divestitures by Deal Size and Segments

Reasons for Medtech Divestitures

Medtech Divestitures Deal Analysis

Top 5 Trends in Medtech Investments - Divestitures

Profiling of Top 5 Medtech Deals

Baxter Acquires Hill-Rom to Integrate Connected Care with its Existing Portfolio of Dialysis Technology and Infusion Pumps

STERIS Acquires Cantel to Enhance its Infection Prevention Portfolio, and J&J Divests its ASP to Fortive Corporation to Focus on its Organic Growth

3M Acquires Acelity to Strengthen its Advanced Wound Care Position, and Siemens Healthineers Acquires Varian Medical to Provide All-comprehensive Cancer Care

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Robotic Surgical Innovations Witness a Huge Surge, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Increased Acquisitions to Enhance Connected Care Capabilities, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Pandemic-induced Transformation in the Medtech Industry Accelerates the Innovation and Adoption of Digital Solutions, 2020

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdbwvh

