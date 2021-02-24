Global Medium-Density Fibreboard (MDF) Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medium-Density Fibreboard (MDF) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medium-density fibreboard market reached a value of US$ 25.12 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global medium-density fibreboard market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.Medium-density fibreboard (MDF) is an engineered wood product composed of wood fibres that are mixed along with resin and wax and compressed into flat panels under heat and pressure. It is denser than plywood and does not expand or contract in humid or moist weather. It also offers superior quality and is usually available at a significantly lower price point when compared to other wood products. Owing to these advantages, MDF is widely utilized in a variety of residential and commercial projects, which include flooring, furniture, cabinetry, ceiling molding and industrial packaging.The burgeoning building and construction industry, especially in developing countries, represents one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the global MDF market. Moreover, MDF is an environment-friendly wood product, which is manufactured using recycled wood, and aids in saving trees and protecting the environment. As a result, governments in various countries are encouraging individuals to adopt wood panels, which is further impelling the MDF market growth. Asia Pacific represents the largest market owing to the burgeoning construction industry and the rising demand for better housing and furniture in the region. This can also be attributed to the population growth, and inflating income levels and improving standards of living of the individuals.Furthermore, on account of rapid urbanization, rising global population and inflating income levels, there is a rise in the number of commercial and residential spaces. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the overall sales of MDF in the coming years. Key Questions Answered in This Report1. What was the global medium-density fiberboard market size in 2020?2. What will be the global medium-density fiberboard market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?3. What are the global medium-density fiberboard market drivers?4. What are the major trends in the global medium-density fiberboard market?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global-medium density fiberboard market?6. What is the global medium-density fiberboard market breakup by application?7. What is the global medium-density fiberboard market breakup by construction?8. What are the major regions in the global medium-density fiberboard market? Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are:

