Global Medium Density Fiberboard Markets, 2019-2020 & Forecast To 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, And Recommendations

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medium Density Fiberboard - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medium Density Fiberboard market accounted for $62.40 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $120.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Easy availability of raw materials and increase in demand for Medium Density Fiberboard for furniture are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the occurrence of exterior substitutes including glass, wood-plastic composites, and fiber in high-end applications is hampering market growth.Medium-density fiberboard or dry-process fiberboards contain a fiber wetness content of less than 20% at the stage of forming and a density ? 450 kg/m3. These boards are fundamentally produced under heat and pressure, with the adding up of a synthetic adhesive.Based on the type, the E1 Medium Density Fiberboard segment is estimated to have lucrative growth due to this type of medium density fiberboard emits about 90.0% less formaldehyde than the E2 type medium density fiberboard. The moderate pricing connected with the product, as well as mounting consumer demand for the furniture with low formaldehyde levels, are expected to drive the demand for the E1 Medium Density Fiberboard.By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the Increasing construction spending in the emerging markets in order to meet rising residential housing. China was the largest consumer of Medium Density Fiberboard panels owing to high product penetration in the construction and furniture manufacturing industry.Some of the key players profiled in the Medium Density Fiberboard Market include Arauco, Daiken Corporation, Dare Wood-Based Panels Group Co. Ltd, Duratex SA, EGGER Group, Eucatex SA, Fantoni SpA, Kastamonu Entegre, Korosten Medium Density Fiberboard manufacture, Kronospan Limited, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd, Swiss Krono AG, Norbord Inc., ROSEBURG, and Sonae Indstria, SGPS SA. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Application Analysis3.8 End User Analysis3.9 Emerging Markets3.10 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market, By Product5.1 Introduction5.2 General MDF5.3 Moisture Resistant MDF5.4 Fire-rated MDF5.5 Standard MDF5.6 Flame Retardant MDF 6 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 E0 MDF6.3 E1 MDF6.4 E2 MDF6.5 Monolayer6.6 Multi-storey 7 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market, By Ingredient7.1 Introduction7.2 Adhesives & Sealants7.3 Coating Additives7.4 Amino Resins7.5 Dummy Urea Formaldehyde Resin7.6 Melamine Urea Formaldehyde Resin7.7 Paints & Coatings7.8 Polyurethane Foams7.9 Urea Formaldehyde Resin 8 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market, By Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Building Materials8.3 Interior Decoration8.4 Furniture Industry8.5 New Construction8.6 Molding, Door, and Millwork8.7 Flooring8.8 Packaging System8.9 Cabinet8.10 Replacement8.11 Artware8.12 Musical Instruments8.13 Commercial Building8.14 Civil Building 9 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market, By End User9.1 Introduction9.2 Commercial9.3 Institutional9.4 Residential 10 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.2 UK10.3.3 Italy10.3.4 France10.3.5 Spain10.3.6 Rest of Europe10.4 Asia Pacific10.4.1 Japan10.4.2 China10.4.3 India10.4.4 Australia10.4.5 New Zealand10.4.6 South Korea10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific10.5 South America10.5.1 Argentina10.5.2 Brazil10.5.3 Chile10.5.4 Rest of South America10.6 Middle East & Africa10.6.1 Saudi Arabia10.6.2 UAE10.6.3 Qatar10.6.4 South Africa10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers11.3 New Product Launch11.4 Expansions11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling12.1 Arauco12.2 Daiken Corporation12.3 Dare Wood-Based Panels Group Co. Ltd12.4 Duratex SA12.5 EGGER Group12.6 Eucatex SA12.7 Fantoni SpA12.8 Kastamonu Entegre12.9 Korosten MDF manufacture12.10 Kronospan Limited12.11 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd12.12 Swiss Krono AG12.13 Norbord Inc.12.14 ROSEBURG12.15 Sonae Indstria, SGPS SAFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic46eu

