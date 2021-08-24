Global Medication Management Market (2021 To 2026) - Information Technology Boosting Medication Management Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medication Management Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medication management market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15.15% during the period 2020-2026.With the high adoption of IT in the healthcare industry globally, there will be an increase in the adoption of medication management systems. The demand for these systems is increasing due to the growing need for remote patient monitoring services across healthcare. The increasing role of digital health, demand for pharmacy automation solutions, and active involvement of vendors will contribute to the growth of the medication management market. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medication management system market during the forecast period:

Increasing Acquisitions & Agreements Among Vendors

Role Of Digital Health in Medication Management

Reduction In Medication Errors and Healthcare Costs

Rising Demand for Enormous Data Mounting from Healthcare Industry

The study considers the medication management market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.The global medication management market research report includes a detailed segmentation by software type, delivery mode, end-User, geography. CPOE is an integral and key component of medication management within hospital settings. Providers are increasingly adopting CPOE because of the Medicare and Medicaid incentive programs for meaningful use of electronic health records. The use of CPOE has increased steadily over time. Many EHR products now come being equipped with CPOE modules that enabling physicians to enter patient data electronically.Web and cloud-based solutions are expected to contribute to and improve several aspects of the healthcare sector. Medicine orders can be quickly digitized directly into a single, web-based application that supports customized workflows. Many companies are developing web and cloud-based medication management systems such as CareMeds, Omnicell, PipelineRx, etc.Medication management in hospitals is vitally important to the delivery of safe care. Hospitals are using telemedicine to improve their link to pharmacy services at any time, improving medication systems for patients. Electronic medications management systems support all the stakeholders within the process and provide the patient-centric care model. Such developments are contributing to the rising uptake of medication systems in hospitals.Most of the leading players are focusing on implementing various strategies to boom in the market. Manufacturers compete directly with several companies in the medication management automation solutions market. The medication management industry is intensely competitive. The players are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities with the rising demand for systems in the global industry. Key vendors have a wide geographical reach, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. Major key players accounting for the significant share in the market are Cerner Corporation, BD, Omnicell, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems, and United Health Group. Major Vendors

Key Questions Answered:1. At what CAGR is the Medication Management market projected to grow in the forecast period (2021-2026)?2. What is the impact of the COVID-19 in the Medical Management Market?3. Which region holds the largest share in the Market?4. What are the new developments in the Medication Management Systems market?5. Who are the top key players in the Medication Management Market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of The Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Information Technology Boosting Medication Management8.2 Acquisitions & Agreements Among Vendors8.3 Role of Digital Health in Medication Management 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 E-Medication & Electronic Medication Management9.2 Reduction in Medication Errors & Healthcare Costs9.3 Enormous Data Mounting in Healthcare Industry 10 Market Growth Restraints10.1 Technical & Workflow Issues10.2 Lack of Standardization & Security Concerns10.3 Errors Linked to Medication Management Systems 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Medication Management During COVID-1911.4 Five Forces Analysis 12 Software Type12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry12.4 Clinical Decision Support System12.5 Automated Dispensing Systems12.6 Drugs Inventory Management System12.7 Others 13 Delivery Mode13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Web & Cloud-Based13.4 On-Premises 14 End-User14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Hospitals14.4 Pharmacies14.5 Others 15 Geography15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Geographic Overview 16 North America16.1 Market Overview16.2 Market Size & Forecast16.3 Key Countries 17 Europe17.1 Market Overview17.2 Market Size & Forecast17.3 Key Countries 18 APAC18.1 Market Overview18.2 Market Size & Forecast18.3 Key Countries 19 Latin America19.1 Market Overview19.2 Market Size & Forecast19.3 Key Countries 20 Middle East and Africa20.1 Market Overview20.2 Market Size & Forecast20.3 Key Countries 21 Competitive Landscape21.1 Competition Overview21.2 Market Share Analysis 22 Key Company Profiles22.1 Omnicell22.2 Epic Systems Corporation22.3 BD22.4 Cerner Corporation22.5 Mckesson Corporation22.6 United Health Group 23 Other Prominent Vendors23.1 Arbimed23.2 Arxium23.3 Cureatr23.4 Drfirst23.5 GE Healthcare23.6 Genoa Healthcare23.7 Healthcom23.8 ICU Medical23.9 IRX Reminder23.10 Medical Information Technology23.11 Medicine-On-Time23.12 Nextgen Healthcare23.13 Pipelinerx23.14 Plexus Technology Group23.15 Smartmed23.16 Swisslog Healthcare23.17 Talyst23.18 Wellsky 24 Report Summary24.1 Key Takeaways24.2 Strategic Recommendations 25 Quantitative Summary25.1 Market by Software Type25.2 Market by Delivery Mode25.3 Market by End-User25.4 Market by Geography 26 Appendix

